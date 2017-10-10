Music Preview: “The View From The Outside” – Terrific Music From The Ries Brothers

The highly anticipated debut album from The Ries Brothers is just around the corner. It’s called The View From The Outside and is slated to drop November 10. All of the tracks on the album except “Street Lights” were recorded in St. Petersburg, Florida, and produced by Ted Bowne. “Street Lights” was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Grammy award winners The Jackie Boyz.

Hailing from Tampa, Florida, The Ries Brothers is made up of Charlie and Kevin Ries. Charlie provides lead vocals, drums and keyboards, while Kevin is on backing vocals and guitar. Their sound revolves around rock, blues, funk and reggae, which, on the surface, appears run-of-the-mill. But it’s the way the put it together that makes all the difference. I say right up front: this album is lit!

The View From The Outside comprises a baker’s dozen tracks. “It’s Never Me” rides a blustery blues rock melody full of dirty guitars and Charlie’s strong rasping tenor. The tune exudes a raw, nasty blues flavor that’s deliciously uncooked and muscular. “Closer To You” delivers a synth-driven melody with traces of So-Cal soft rock and bluesy jazz. The thrumming bassline is gorgeously compact and tight, while Charlie’s vocals are smooth and slightly dreamy.

“Street Lights” starts out with a throbbing bassline and a solid groove, and then segues into a bright pop melody shimmering with sparkling harmonics and a pulsing rhythm. A tremulous guitar accents the dazzling melody and radiant vocal harmonies. “Echoing Dream” reflects a smooth West Coast reggae melody replete with skanking guitars and a crisp beat. Filtered vocal harmonies add depth and texture to the tune.

“Neon Signs” offers a funky, jazz-flavored melody oozing a burly blues tang. Bright horns append bravura sonic hues making the tune simmer with energy. A beefy sax and fuzzy guitar imbue the solo with ramped up gravity. “Run To The Sea” rides a funky blues melody, rife with a wistful aroma that flows gracefully. The title track provides a pensive So-Cal soft rock melody traveling on furry guitars and a beefy bassline. The chorus emanates a cooking wall of powerful vocals and pungent guitars.

Photo Credit: Matthew Stocke

“Sentimental Games” features a delicate, elegant piano intro transitioning to a subdued prog rock melody projecting progressive pop flavors. Crisp twinkling guitar accents provide hues of color as the melody flows smoothly. “No Place I’d Rather Be” offers a skank rock reggae melody that features Ted Bowne of Passafire. A crusty sidestick and subterranean bass provide a cogent rhythm. Bowne’s distinctive voice adds an exotic essence.

“Something” exudes jazz and reggae aromas set in a thrumming rock matrix. A dazzling guitar solo punctuates the tune with dirty pigments as the music dims and intensifies. “Unrequited” projects a funky laid-back melody contagious with pop and R&B elements. The chorus cracks with cool filaments of spinning sonority. “Without You” rides a So-Cal melody palpitating with warm rhythm and husky vocals. This is one of my personal favorites because of its supple declarative feel.

The last track is “Road Map,” another indulgent soft rock tune, chock-full of stylish instrumental harmonies and fleet piercing guitar riffs. The spectacular guitar solo appends a glorious rictus of sonic opaque color across the music.

What a great album. The Ries Brothers have it going on cap-a-pie! The melodic flow of the songs is superb, and the rhythms emanate a palpable dynamism hard to resist. Charlie’s vocals are nonpareil, ranging from tenderly sweet to an unrefined muddy rasp. I suspect The View From The Outside will decorate many Best Albums of the year lists. It’s that good.