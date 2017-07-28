Music Preview: “Weathered” – Stunningly Lovely New Single From James Walker

British singer/songwriter James Walker releases his new single today! It’s called “Weathered,” and is from his album English Bones, slated to drop later this year on Wild Native Records. James is currently touring Europe, performing in the Netherlands during August.

A session musician, James Walker toured the world, playing piano for various artists. A rare heart condition and life-saving surgery changed his life. “It changed the perspective I had on everything; the relationships I had with others, the relationships I had with music and I realized I wanted to reflect on how such a big event had impacted my life.”

Stylistically, Walker is probably best described as pop, alt pop or contemporary adult pop. His sound is informed by influences from Noah Gundersen and Kevin Devine, although his productions carry a vague resemblance to those of Mum and Freelance Whales, meaning there are elements of electronic indie pop running through his music. However, English Bones adopts a different style and theme than his previous works.

“Weathered” begins with a guitar and keyboards, soft and slow, with an organic, elemental feel. When the other instruments join in, the melody intensifies, but still remains slightly melancholic and drowsy. It’s a poignant song and the melody reflects this ambience, as it rides on the guitar. It almost has the feel and texture of a toned down progressive alt pop tune with hefty doses of the blues threading through it. The melody is bereft of a traditional groove, employing accentuated riffs on the guitar and a gentle tapping for a percussive effect. It’s actually very effective.

Taken as a whole, the tune has an understated somber intensity, reflecting a complex mood composed of doubt and foreboding, along with the sincerity of interrogative curiosity. This intensity comes out in the lyrics, which are exquisitely tender, yet probing. “I was afraid / Afraid of the storm / Afraid of the tumble and the fall and the wait … But I will be a shelter in the night / And your sunlight in the morning.” And then the delicately beautiful chorus, chock-full of pain, desire, yearning, supplication and regret, where Walker’s voice soars to the heavenly realms like a beseeching prayer: “Only you.”

When Walker begins questioning, asking “what about this constant sense of emptiness inside my chest,” the song assumes a plaintive, indefinable essence that can only be revealed through Walker’s potent voice, thick with pressure, sound and chill. It’s gorgeous.

Put simply, “Weathered” is a beautiful song that emanates the luster which love for another person bestows to guile the eye and the heart. James Walker has produced an elegant, coruscating piece of music in “Weathered,” a sonic sylph of piquant beauty.