Music Review: “2 Weeks, No Diss” – Lit Hip Hop From Sy Ari Da Kid

Sy Ari Da Kid, aka Sy Ari Brockington, just dropped a new album on the Cash Money label, called 2 Weeks, No Diss. The album features K. Camp, Birdman and Rich The Kid. Born in New York, Sy Ari Da Kid grew up in Atlanta, where he developed an interest in music.

Stylistically, Sy Ari Da Kid fits into the hip hop/rap category of music, blending trap with smooth R&B elements. However, he doesn’t like being pigeonholed, telling The Source, “I’m not an Atlanta or New York Rapper, I feel I’m beyond a rapper. I like all genres of music and can create them as well.”

2 Weeks, No Diss contains fifteen tracks. “Energy” sets the tone for the music, delivering a simple, funky groove riding beneath the synth. The melody combines trap and R&B elements into a singularly fresh tune. “Somebody” features a sliding, scraping groove and a chiming synth that provides a crunchy melody. Da Kid’s vocals are rich and his phrasing is excellent. An elegant piano closes the tune, giving it a persuasive glimmer of sound.

“Vices” opens with a mellow synth, followed by Da Kid’s smooth voice. A crisp hip hop-like groove set in what I call a new wave trap matrix provides light rhythm to the tune. Da Kid’s vocals emanate a steady, low sonority. “Traded” rides a hip hop melody, full of relentlessly delicious vocal harmonies and effects that make the song a winner. This is one of my personal favorites. “Agree To Disagree” offers a flowing almost psychedelic melody, along with a slow, solid groove that stutters sporadically, giving the tune a declarative causality. Da Kid’s vocals assume a sing-song-like articulation that’s particularly effective. A great fuzzy guitar solo adds a stylish misty feel to the tune.

“Jump” conveys a drawling, sputtering melody, along with Da Kid’s stellar hesitating vocals. This is another favorite because of Da Kid’s vocal inflection and articulation, which exudes a spluttering growl. The way the song ends is spectacular: a cappella-like resonance that echoes hauntingly. “Took” begins with a delicate piano, followed by a shushing groove and high-pitched buzzing/whining synth providing the melody with an eerie quality that contrasts well with the deep undertones. “Bet Some” starts off with a syncopated beat, vocal effects and Da Kid’s spliffing vocals. There’s a Latin R&B essence hidden in the melody, along with an industrial emanation.

“Plug Dreams” begins conversationally, and then transitions to a R&B-laced trap melody that pauses for melodic interludes where Da Kid infuses drifting vocals and sharp rhymes. “Made” displays a minimal melody, a crunching groove and, later, an organ that fills the backdrop with harmonics. “Liv” begins with a kaleidoscopic synth that mitigates to a humming sonic infusion, as Da Kid rhapsodizes above it. The stuttered beat is muted, with heavy bass drum thumps adding dynamics. “Cliché” changes things up a bit, providing a charming hip hop/R&B melody that’s suave, silky and soft. This is another favorite because of the slick feel of the melody.

“Schedule” starts off with mysterious James Bond-like sound effects, followed by a transition to an industrial flavored hip hop melody. Da Kid’s vocals exude cap-a-pie sensuality. “Most Improved” features a squirming synth, solid groove with heavy bass drums and Da Kid’s resonantly lush voice. “Humble Beginnings” is the last track; a slow solid groove gives the music an emergent feel. The vocals on this tune are affective and luxurious, enhanced by a low resonance and filtered effects.

Sy Ari Da Kid has it going on! And 2 Weeks, No Diss is totally dope. Contagious rhymes, condensed melodies and Da Kid’s opulent voice make this an album you don’t want to miss.

