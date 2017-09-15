Music Review: “A Road Less Traveled” – Dazzling Country/EDM From Panski

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Panski drops his EP A Road Less Traveled today. The title of the EP is paraphrased from Robert Frost’s famous poem, “The Road Not Taken.” It resonated with Panski because he wanted to avoid taking the fashionable route, musically speaking. Rather than pursue popular trends, he chose to go another way. The result of that choice is A Road Less Traveled.

Stylistically, the EP presents an entirely new paradigm, what Panski calls “Southern House” music, a blending of country music and electronic dance music. The sound is unique, vibrant and contagious.

A Road Less Traveled contains four tracks, all are covers. John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads;” Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun;” Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again;” and “Wave on Wave,” by Pat Green.

“On the Road Again” combines Nelson’s familiar country tune with an emergent electronic dance signature that’s spellbinding. The melody is recognizable, with its tantalizing wisp of recollection, but the contemporary electronic matrix provides it with a zesty, flavorful tang. The melody rides a vivacious violin shimmering with infused sonic colors. “Soak Up the Sun” reflects a country/shoreline electronic melody bright with a diaphanously subtle emanation that’s fragile yet cogent. There’s an otherworldly fragrance floating around the tune, like a mist of ozone.

Photo Credit: Elliot Brockelbank

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” features Ellena Soule. Her sweet, hyper-feminine voice adds an elusive texture to the melody, which rides softly radiant guitars and a crisp dance beat. A stellar harmonica provides an organic tang that’s quixotic and devout. The melody emanates an exotic tincture making the tune luxuriously intimate.

“Wave on Wave” highlights the vocals of Wylen. The song begins with sparkling synths and a muted groove. The melody amalgamates the thrumming progression of electronic dance with a small delightful spark of down home country. Wylen’s mellow tenor gives the tune a luminous dusting of suppressed dynamism that flows with persuasively controlled flamboyance. And the harmonica has to be heard to be appreciated. It’s deliciously evocative.

Panski most definitely has it going on! He’s merged two seemingly incompatible styles of music – country and electronic dance – into an elegant confection rife with infectious basslines, brilliant harmonics and tasteful melodies. And by doing it so well, he’s created a new genre of stylized music exuding pervasive spontaneity and effortless vitality. Don’t miss A Road Less Traveled. It’s lit!