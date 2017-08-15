Music Review: “All Good” – Hot New Music From Matt LeGrand

Matt LeGrand recently released a new video, called “All Good.” Born in France, where he lived until seven-years-old, Matt’s family moved to Chicago. After learning to play drums and guitar, Matt began writing songs. “All Good,” written by a team in Atlanta, is about self-esteem and knowing who you are.

Stylistically, Matt’s music reflects pop, R&B and pop rock elements, along with hints of electronic music underneath.

“All Good” starts off with a mellow synth, followed by a solid island groove with a hint of R&B rhythm underneath. The catchy melody conveys an exotic Caribbean influence, along with electronic dance elements that form sonic lenses of brightly colored tones exuding a pop sensibility, providing the tune with proximate resonance and exhilaration. Riding the synth, the melody emanates a gorgeously, nastily tight luminescence that’s captivating. Harmonics from the synth add layered complexity to the melody that never overwhelm, yet enhance the texture.

Matt’s rich tenor, inarguably impressive, delivers a hushed sensuality and confidence, providing a moussed timbre of sonic assertion. His phrasing and articulation are just right, bringing impact to the lyrics which speak of his emotional and spiritual recovery from heartache. The lyrics contain the slightest hue of melancholic regret, but overall the lyrical projection reflects expansive optimism and emotional strength.

“Keeping to myself now / Keeping my emotions down / I know you said you need time alone / That you don’t need me around / But you know I like to check up on ya / Even though you told me not to worry ‘bout ya / I know you’re feeling good / But I feel for ya / Since you walked out of my life / All good, all good / Cuz I know I did the best that I could / I could / Now there ain’t no going back / It’s all good I’m fine with that / Girl if you want to leave me / I’m all good, all good.”

The video, shot in Miami on the beach, opens with Matt walking barefoot on the sand, explaining in song to his former girlfriend that he’s “all good.” The video then cuts to the breakup, where Matt and his beautiful girlfriend walk hand in hand. She informs him the romance is over and walks away, leaving Matt stunned and heartbroken. But rather than allowing his emotional turmoil to engulf him, he cultivates verve, avoiding the dreary emotional flatness that usually pervades in such situations. In the end, he accepts his status quo, but doesn’t blame himself.

“All Good” has it going on! And Matt LeGrand demonstrates he has the vocal chops, personal charisma and musical awareness to produce a superb pop song with a tropical vibe. “All Good” is already on my personal playlist. It’s that good! I hope Matt is getting ready to drop an EP or full album soon. I can’t wait.