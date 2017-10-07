Music Review: “Americana Soul” – First-Rate Bluesy Americana From Demetrius N Vince

Demetrius N Vince recently dropped a double disc called Americana Soul. One disc features “The Get Up” versions of the songs, utilizing drum machines and other sound effects. The second disc features stripped down or “Naked” versions of the songs, emphasizing the vocals and guitars.

Demetrius N Vince is made up of Demetrius Triplet on lead vocals, guitar bass and production; and Vince Sandri on vocals and lead guitar. Stylistically, the duo amalgamates flavors from soul, R&B, blues, jazz, rock, pop, folk, country and Americana into a unique sound that is all their own.

Americana Soul contains ten tracks. This review will cover two songs, the title track and “Slave.” Both the songs are from the “Get Up” side.

“Americana Soul” begins with a bluesy guitar, heavy bass and a thudding bass drum. The melody reflects elements of soul, R&B and jazzy blues. The tune revolves around a bluesy version of Don McLean’s “American Pie.” The tune features a strong groove and contagious rhythm, along with a piercing guitar full of strident blues flavors. Demetrius’ vocals exude a laid-back radiance that works well with the tune. It’s dulcet and effortless. Vince’s axe is superb, howling and wailing and squealing with an incandescent raw elegance.

“Slave” begins with an acoustic guitar, thumping bass drum, followed by the entrance of Demetrius’ evocative voice. The bluesy R&B melody carries a gospel feel camouflaged within the old-fashioned down-in-the-swamp rhythm and harmony. The deep-hued bassline contrasts with the brighter colors of the acoustic guitar, giving the song two distinct sonic pigments.

The lyrics to “Slave” reflect a remote nuance of uneasiness about the prevalence of bondage in today’s world. Slavery to money, food and the consumption of luxury goods form invisible shackles and chains encompassing most of humanity.

The duo of Demetrius N Vince definitely has it going on. The combination of thick basslines and stellar guitar licks, along with oozing blues and Americana-flavored melodies display the raw potency of suppressed energy inherent in simple music. And Demetrius’ haunting vocals imbue the music with an intensity of passionate exertion. Americana Soul is excellent!