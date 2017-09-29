Music Review: “Beam Of Light” – Superb New Music From The Simpkin Project

Beam Of Light is the new album from the Simpkin Project. It drops today. Hailing from Huntington Beach, California, the Simpkin Project is made up of Phil Simpkin, Shawn Taylor, Sean Kennedy, Sergio Sandoval, Jules Luna and Nick Zermeno.

Stylistically, the Simpkin Project blends reggae, blues, rock-Americana and Latin Jazz flavors into a heady concoction whose supporting matrix is organic reggae full of bright harmonics and flexible breezy rhythms.

Beam Of Light contains twelve tracks. The first track is “Hustling,” delivering a roots reggae melody riding the guitars and sparkling organ. Skanking guitar riffs, along with the glistening tones of the organ give the tune a smooth almost dreamy feel. The soft, mellow vocals offer a silky sonority. “Passion” combines reggae with hints of gospel and country flavors. A shimmering veil of vocal harmonies provides the tune with a luminous sensibility rife with gracious subdued energy.

“Never Forget” offers a contagious reggae groove emanating the effluvium of reminiscence and optimism, as the melody rides on the lightly skanking guitars. Dulcet vocals provide a laid-back informality that’s strong yet delicately sonorous. Alluring background vocal harmonies add depth and brilliance. “Some Things Don’t Change” combines reggae and rock-Americana elements into a catchy melody replete with a crisp groove. The vocals and vocal harmonies project a So-Cal soft rock tang that melds well with the melody. A braying sax gives the tune a visceral gusto, followed by a sensuously wailing guitar.

“Perfect Harmony” begins with an emergent organ, lightly skanking guitars and a solid reggae beat. As the harmonics blend with the rhythm of the groove, the melody assumes a jazz-infused reggae aspect. The vocal harmonies add hues of sonic color that are cool and glossy. “Coming Home” starts off with tinny guitar riffs and an oozing organ transitioning into a funk-lite roots reggae melody. An elegant bridge introduces the minimal guitar solo, giving the tune a refined sense of imminence.

Photo Credit: Simpkin Project

The title track rides a one-drop roots reggae melody that’s infectiously persuasive. A velvety guitar soars underneath, giving the tune a shiny resonance. And I love the way the vocals reflect off each other. This is one of my personal favorites. “I’ll Be There” begins with a mellow organ and rich expansive vocal harmonies. The roots reggae melody carries a mature, ripe flavor that’s cashmere smooth. Muted but bright horns add a misty veil of pigmentation, and the sax solo is simply off-the-wall delightful.

“Many Rivers” begins with a dirge-like organ and then segues to a crisp reggae groove emanating just a trace of warm gospel relish. This is another personal favorite because of the restful, balmy vocals and the choir-like background vocal harmonies. “The World’s On Your Shoulders” exudes a snug reggae melody rife with a fragile delicacy. A beautiful thread of orchestral harmony floats in the backdrop, providing a proximate stylishness. There’s a cascading intersection of the instruments on the solo that’s absolutely radiant.

“It’s Only Nothing” delivers a twinkling reggae melody resplendent with a firm groove, skanking guitars and a softly lowing organ. Tight, glowing guitar accents provide a subdued ecstatic wail that’s divinely delicious. “Try To Understand” rides a So-Cal soft rock essence amalgamated with a reggae-lite flavor. Laid-back guitars flow above the shushing groove, giving the music polished tenderness. This is another personal favorite.

Beam Of Light is a fantastic album. And the Simpkin Project has it going on in oodles and oodles of talent. The contagious melodies pour forth with a variety of stylistic veneers, but never lose their West Coast reggae vibe. And the vocals and vocal harmonies are nonpareil. Whatever you do, don’t miss Beam Of Light. It’s lit!