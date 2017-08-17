Music Review: “Big Brother” – Progressive Rock From Staring Into Nothing

Staring Into Nothing has just released a new single, called “Big Brother.” It’s from their album Power, slated to drop soon. Staring Into Nothing is a progressive rock trio consisting of Steve Rogers on piano, keyboards and lead vocals; Savannah Rogers on guitar, lead and backing vocals; and Kurt Barabas on bass and guitars. Other musicians performing on the track are: Matt Chamberlain on drums; David Levita on guitars; Jamie Muhoberac on keyboards; Pop Levi on backing vocals; and Andrea Meli on backing vocals.

Stylistically, Staring Into Nothing falls into the progressive rock category, blending elements of art rock, aka classical rock, with rock and jazz influences. Progressive rock music is usually more complex, inventive and flowing than other stereotypical rock genres, although progressive rock is rooted in rock and roll.

“Big Brother” begins with a stylish piano intro, followed by cautionary vocals that float along the piano. Then the guitars kick in, as does the groove, which is light but solid. The fluent melody rides the piano, with the guitars providing harmonic layering. Rogers’ tenor floats above the melody, with delicate articulation that adds to rather than detracting from the graceful flow of the melody. It’s an easy voice to listen to. The background vocals provide excellent harmonies, projecting a scintillating wall of sonorous layering, like a veil. A stellar guitar solo punctuates the melody, as elongated tones from the axe mount and howl with precision.

The title of the song – “Big Brother” – is a reference to George Orwell’s 1984, where big brother is the oppressive government that is always watching and seemingly omnipotent, like some pervasive, malevolent god. Staring Into Nothing took this concept and applied it to today’s world, where because of terrorism, governments peer unobtrusively from cameras, monitor electronic transmissions and examine phone records. In other words, there’s no privacy. The lyrics of the song reflect this perceived invasion of privacy. And all in all, Staring Into Nothing does a pretty good job of transforming the concept into music. Still, during the intro, which occupies about ninety seconds, the lyrics assume a smarmy, almost puerile feel that becomes cloying. In fact, the entirety of the lyrics takes on a sickly-sweet sensibility as the song advances, probably because we’ve all heard it before. The gist of the lyrics may be true, but it turns out to be unpalatable to listeners simply due to constant exposure, which they assimilate, and then dismiss.

And it’s too bad, because the message probably needs to be heard and understood. I’m just not certain that music is the best vehicle to achieve it. All that being said, “Big Brother” is a good song. The melody is attractive, the vocals and background vocals approach superb and the band is tight and displays virtuosity. So if you enjoy progressive rock with a political message, I recommend Staring Into Nothing.