Music Review: “Company” & “Bad Romance” – The Dazzling New Double Single From Roja

Roja just dropped a new double single. The a-side is “Company” and the b-side is a Mariachi cover of Lady Ga-Ga’s “Bad Romance.” Roja is a modern Mariachi band from Liverpool, England. The band is comprised of Simon Bradshaw on guitar and vocals; Chris Doherty on brass; Rachel Brewster on strings; Aron McGhee sits in the pocket; Claire Swift on keyboards and cello; and Edwin Pink on bass.

Stylistically, Roja combines Mariachi music with alt rock and indie rock elements, along with heavy influences from Ennio Morricone’s distinctive Spaghetti Western sound. Roja integrates all these various influences into a unique voluptuous sound that exudes sweltering sensuality, reckless dynamism and a deliciously evil sensation that ripples through the air and infects you with sudden eddies of need and gratification. In other words, it’s potent music, the kind that should not be played without sober, adult supervision.

“Company” starts off with blaring brass, followed almost immediately by the rest of the band. The groove is subdued but effective, as McGhee relies on brushes and a wood block. The dark and sultry melody rolls along like a wave of desire, riding on the horns, keyboards and guitar. The horns are bright, yet always maintain a tinge of oozing maliciousness. Bradshaw’s voice is wildly exotic and evocative, hanging over the music like dark carnal resolves. Essentially, “Company” is Mariachi music that’s moussed to project dark semiotics of wicked assertion, while maintaining a spark of waggish, impish merriment.

“Company” is tailor-made for a Quentin Tarantino movie or a James Bond flick. It effervesces with sinful pleasure, actinic sparks of malevolence and the glossy attraction of ruthless corruption.

Photo Credit: Roja/IMP

“Bad Romance” opens with a strumming guitar, followed by the groove and then the rest of the band. Bradshaw’s voice is sultry and rumbly as he croons the first line of the lyrics. The melody is darker than the original, with horns and guitar driving it along relentlessly, like a galloping horse. Doherty’s horns provide a bright complement to the melody, adding an out-of-control rampaging flavor to the music. The solo is potent, as all the instruments kick into overdrive, with Bradshaw’s wailing guitar flowing underneath.

Good stuff!

A pop rock, Mariachi cover of “Bad Romance” isn’t something most people could or would ever imagine much less attempt. But Roja does it and they nail it!

Roja has it going on! Compelling melodies, great arrangements, strong grooves, brilliant horns and Bradshaw’s dark, erotically suggestive vocals provide “Company” and “Bad Romance” with shameless likeability.

