Music Review: “Distant Echoes & Close Encounters” – Electro-Rock From Aurganic

Aurganic recently dropped Distant Echoes & Close Encounters. The album, two years in the making, was self-produced by Aurganic, composed of Micheal Kossov on vocals, guitars, keys, bass and synths; and Leo Pisaq on synths, engineering and post-production. Joey Aguirre sits in the pocket.

Hailing from the Toronto/ New York area, Aurganic’s sound revolves around experimental electronic elements blended with rock, post-rock, progressive rock and indie rock ingredients.

Distant Echoes & Close Encounters contains nine tracks. “Signs” begins with surfacing synths and then transitions to a prog rock melody reminiscent of the Deftones. The melody is smooth and lightly textured, flavored with thickly layered synths and a solid groove. A heavy bassline juxtaposes the luminous flow of the synths. “Signs” is my favorite track on the album. “Empires” rides shimmering guitars and a sparkling synth. The percussion is extended effectively. Kossov’s high-pitched vocals establish an ebullient brilliance, as the prog rock melody radiates underneath. There’s a dream pop aroma about the melody, giving it a drifting sensibility.

Photo Credit: Ayyyna Budaeva

“Invincible (In the Shadows)” emanates a fusion jazz essence set in a prog rock matrix, reminding me a bit of Traffic or Blind Faith. Scintillating guitars, along with a potent bassline, provide color contrast. “Levitate” delivers a spinning synth, a crisp groove and the feel of a jazzy prog rock tune. “Distant Echoes” begins with resonant guitars and sparkling synths. The groove pulses rhythmically, as the dreamy prog rock melody streams forth.

“Meander” starts off with tight guitars and a crunching groove, and then segues to complex textures within a prog rock milieu. The drumming on this track is excellent, adding a palpable energy. “Porcelain” rides a subtle, soft prog rock melody, rife with an undulating aspect and quixotic vocals. The chorus radiates with a wall of layered sound and a superb guitar solo transitioning to an emergent synth.

“Shaman” exudes a minimal melody textured with a variety of sonic pigmentations. Vaguely pensive vocals float above the music. I couldn’t decide whether I liked this tune or not because it feels harried by too much harmonic layering. “Close Encounters” begins with industrial spacey synths and a fusion jazz beat. Mirrored guitars play off each other and then settle into an ambient prog rock melody, rife with waves of instrumental harmonies. A bright piano provides luminosity prior to the surging synth solo.

Distant Echoes & Close Encounters is a strong album filled with respectable prog rock melodies. Aurganic’s sound is most compelling on the tunes bereft of heavy electronic elements, which tend to add a surfeit of complexity. Still, the album is certainly worth listening to.

Find out more about Aurganic here and here.