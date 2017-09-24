Music Review: “Empire” – Captivating Alt-Country-Rock From Roman

Roman recently dropped his debut album, called Empire. Hailing from “the city that never sleeps,” the producer, songwriter and session musician determined it was time to record and release his music. The result is Empire, a collection of songs aroused by Roman’s love affair with New Orleans, along with his proclivity for jazz, country and rock music. Essentially, Empire is a musical memoir.

Stylistically, Roman blends the flavorful elements of pop, rock, jazz and country into a stylish concoction known as alt-country-rock, aka alternative country. However, Roman’s amalgam is entrenched in the rock matrix, adding the essence of country imbued in the bright apparel of contemporary sonic hues.

Empire contains eleven tracks. “Come On Over Here” delivers a gorgeously, nastily down-and-dirty country melody emanating a great clot of grind with a hint of the blues. A wicked wailing guitar provides the tune with a consuming blaze of sonic sensation that’s visceral. “Boy From Salt Lake” emanates a country rock melody with a solid groove. The melody, reminiscent of Elvis combined with Charlie Daniels, projects a taut, dark cloud alive with palpability.

“Not My Fault” begins with a rambunctious banjo coloring the alternative country melody. The groove is solid and heavy with infectious rhythm. Roman’s slightly reedy tenor gives the tune a declarative opulence that’s effectively inflected with a twangy aroma. “Saints” reflects a slower tempo riding a country pop flavored melody. The amalgamation of “when the saints come marching in” with the affable country feel is delightful. “Only Love Remains” offers an upbeat country melody flowing with shimmering dynamics and cogent rhythmic components. It’s the kind of tune that makes you want to get up and dance.

The title track polishes pop and country elements into a smoothly streaming melody driven by the guitar. The melody is elusively familiar but distinctive. A veil of vocal harmonies provides the tune with a subdued luster. “Dirty Bird” glistens with a rocking country melody, projecting myriad pigmentations of sonority. On this track, Roman’s vocals growl and rasp with delicious intensity. “Without You Here” exudes a country melody rife with muted electronic effects that give the tune a zestful tang that’s demonstrably contagious. An impressive fiddle adds depth, contrast and layering.

“U – Me = 0” slows things down, delivering a mellow country pop melody gleaming with passion and sentiment. The melody rides the rich keyboards and as the song proceeds a beautiful trumpet solo adds warmth and maturity to the music. This might be my favorite tune on the album. It’s beautiful. “No More” exudes a funky, country melody with hints of new wave and pop threading through it. The bright horns on the chorus cast a mandala of bright light across the music, as Roman’s voice emphasizes “no more.”

“Thank You” conceals an Irish drinking song beneath a pop veneer. The sincere, ebullient melody rides a sturdy banjo and delivers a welter of emotions ranging from satisfaction and gratitude to dignified insouciance. There’s a fragile vulnerability oozing from the tune that makes it endearing. In fact, “Thank You,” along with “No More” and “U – Me = 0” form a trio of personal favorites.

Roman unquestionably has it going on! Empire delivers superbly entertaining, contagious melodies replete with delightful harmonies and fluid rhythms. Roman’s mellow tenor is easy to listen to and inviting, while the songs exhibit an alt-country-rock flavor that’s distinctively charming. Don’t miss Empire; it’s a kingdom of wonderful music.

Find out more about Roman here and here.