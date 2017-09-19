Music Review: “Lay On” – Beautiful Love Song From Freeman

September 22 marks the official release of the debut single from Freeman. It’s called “Lay On.” Recorded at Eastcote Studios, “Lay On” is a pre-taste of the music on Freeman’s forthcoming album Truth, slated to drop soon.

Based in West London, singer-songwriter and abstract artist Freeman, believes his music and art go hand in hand. While living in Cuba as a teenager, Freeman became infected by the music of the Rolling Stones. Other early musical influences include Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Fleetwood Mac, Bill Withers, Al Stewart and America.

Stylistically, Freeman blends elements of R&B, pop, jazz and soul into melodies exuding austere almost ascetic beauty and gentle affection.

“Lay On” starts off with a soft guitar and keyboards emanating a smooth emerging sound, followed by the entrance of Freeman’s voice. The melody oozes flavors of R&B and soul, providing an agreeable and contagious quality. The groove exudes a relaxed rhythm, undulating on the sidestick snare and bassline. Delightful guitar accents add depth and layering to the music; and the muted colors of the guitar solo sparkle with elegant loquacity. The melody calls forth a vague feeling of Brook Benton’s “Rainy Night In Georgia,” with its wistful quixotic flavor. It’s a beautiful melody, gentle and decorative.

Freeman’s mellow tenor delivers a constrained energy that’s easy to listen to. It’s full of a soft rasping tone exhaled into the pulsing mist of the melody. There’s a faint breathiness to his voice that’s intensely passionate, a sonorous aura of exhalation infusing the lyrics with a faded opacity that lends a pervasive air of eloquence to the tune.

The lyrics to “Lay On” relate the pang of love associated with the absence of the beloved. It’s an intimate, personal and tender love song expressing the turbulence of emotions attending ardent love for another human being. When she leaves, he feels deflated, as if deserted. And when she’s there, he simply wants to hold her,

“Lay on, lay on, lay on my shoulder / Miss you when you’re gone / Lay on, lay on, lay on my shoulder / I’ll hold you, hold you tonight.”

Freeman has it going on! “Lay On” is a confection of musical elegance, exuding the palpable sentimental energy of adoration and love, the kind of love that’s impervious to reason. It just is. The mellifluous melody provides an overwhelming contagious quality that’s hard to shake off. And Freeman’s tenderly rasping voice provides the delicate enormity of aching passion.