Music Review: “Life” – Sizzling Grungy Blues Rock From Chrystyna Marie

Chrystyna Marie recently dropped a new album. It’s called Life, and it is hecka-excellent. Born in Canada, the classically trained Chrystyna believes the classics provide as much or more musical inspiration as contemporary hits. Thus she draws inspiration for her own music from greats like Otis Redding, Janis Joplin and Etta James, as well as artists such as Selena and Christina Aguilera.

Stylistically, Chrystyna melds rock and blues into a raw, grungy style of music that’s all her own, muddy, nasty blues riding on a rock and roll template that exudes a palpable energy.

Life consists of eight tracks. The album opens with “I Want That Boom Boom,” a rocking blues tune that grinds right into your ears. The melody rides the guitar, emanating a down and dirty sensibility. Chrystyna’s vocals come across all femme fatale, full of a mincing blues flavor. “Devil With The Blue Eyes” rolls out a southern blues boogie melody, sizzling with a honky-tonk extract that really kicks it into overdrive. Subdued wailing guitar licks give the melody heft, while a wonderful harmonica adds a grating tincture.

“Mr. Insecurity” slows things down a bit with a bluesy texture that exudes a tight, sad inarticulate cry of utter desolation and cold tarnish. A great trumpet adds to the blemished feel of the music, sad with an intense discordant element. “The Witching Hour” presents a thick R&B-sounding melody, rumbling with heavy guitars and a cogent bassline. There’s an erotic, exotic feel to the melody, providing a dark sensuality. “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out” exudes all the power of southern blues on steroids, rubbing and riding on crushing guitars and a delightful piano. Chrystyna’s voice assumes a drawling parochial flavor that really makes the song moan with fervency.

“A Woman Knows” starts off with horns and guitars full of dark zeal and an oozing blues tang. The melody reflects a muted brightness that smacks you right in the chest, as it growls forth. The horns add piquancy as they drawl and howl in the background, providing the tune with a layered honk that really whoops. “Mama’s Blues” is a slow, compact blues number redolent of B.B. King-like snarling guitars. The vocals exude a similar syrupy essence, making the music gooey with grief and sorrow. This is a great blues song, full of surging, heaving ambience that sizzles with misery.

The last track is “Stop Stoppin’ Myself,” a rollicking, rocking bluesy tune that careens ahead like a runaway train. There’s a raging Cajun feel to the melody, like country western music ramped up to the ferocious point. The melody emanates a toe-tapping relish that grabs you by the hips. Energized guitar riffs and licks keep the melody charging ahead with piercing, extended notes.

Chrystyna Maria has it going on here! Life positively drips with a rich, eccentric blues flavor that just won’t stop. The melodies resound with an infectious sonority, and Chrystyna’s vocals grind and growl with the best of them. If you like rocking blues rife with grunge, then Life is just the ticket.