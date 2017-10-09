Music Review: “Miranda” – Powerful Music From Altre di B

Altre di B just dropped Miranda, a concept album based on Quirico Filopanti’s homonym book, published in 1858. Filopanti’s book propounded a theory of time zones revolving around establishing twenty-four different time zones along the lines of the meridians. Thus the concept of Altre di B’s album orbits geography, maps, airports and cultural anthropology.

Hailing from Bologna, Italy, Altre di B is made up of Alberto, Andrea, Giacomo and Giovanni. The band has opened for Eddie Vedder, Dub Fx, James Walsh, Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks, Django Django, Shabazz Palaces, Damo Suzuki and a host of others.

Miranda contains ten tracks. “Punji” begins with radiant guitars and a solid groove. The melody combines punk and R&B elements into a funk-based rhythm full of fuzzy guitar accents and industrial strength harmonics flowing with warbling synths. “Salgado” delivers a funky R&B and rock melody. The groove is heavy and cogent. Dirty guitars contrast with sparkling synths, giving the tune an eccentric bravura grinding sound that’s contagious.

“Poilao” reflects R&B, dream pop and new wave elements. The effect is hypnotically potent. A deep resonant bassline and crunching drums propel the melody. Spangling synths provide a pulsing new wave feel. “LAX” rides a subdued punk melody, rife with sparking keyboards and fuzzy guitars. The tune exudes a thrumming palpable energy, while the remarkable effrontery of the vocals injects a zestful rebellious attitude.

Photo Credit: Marianna Fornaro

“Erevan” delivers funky R&B and rock flavors that coalesce into a Papa Roach meet the Beastie Boys sensibility. “Heathrow” starts off with echoing synths and bright guitars transitioning into a light dream pop/new wave aroma that’s chock-full of radiant sonic hues layered on top of each other. “Potwisha” blends rock and dream pop flavors into a firm indie rock melody. Stuttering synths add electronic spins. The vocals carry a sugary taste infused with pop ethereality.

“Tapis Roulant” rides a strident punk melody of Jovian potency. It’s rife with dirty guitars and a compelling rhythm. The vocals are raw yet eloquent, giving the tune an insouciant feel. It’s an excellent song. “Taxi” provides a funky electronic R&B flavored melody. The drums are extended, which, in combination with the rambling subterranean bass establish an infectious rhythm.

“Bloemfontein” begins with emergent synths, like a Boston song, and then segues to a surfacing progressive rock essence ripe with eloquent synths and a syncopated beat that’s very effective. The tune radiates shimmering harmonics along with reedy restrained vocals. This might be my favorite song on the album because of its stochastic resonance and glistening instrumental harmonies.

With Miranda, Altre di B makes a powerful musical statement, amalgamating funky R&B, electronic effects, rock and punk elements into compelling contagious melodies. Miranda resonates with impudent articulation and raw aggressive riffs that hit with visceral impact. Don’t miss Miranda. It’s yazum!