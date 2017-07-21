Music Interview With Passionate & Driven "Blessing In Swagger" Star- Fernando Triff

Recently, I hooked to a song that’s upbeat and different. Quickly, I searched about the singer and found about Fernando Triff. This passionate musician has the vocals that are unique and there is a nice blend of alternative rock to it as well.

He became an overnight sensation with the launch of his debut song “Blessing Like Swaggers”. Followed by another hit song, “Risk Taker”. He also featured and received support and appreciation from Grammy award winning producer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds.

The three times award winner in Los Angeles managed to get top features in MTV, AXS Tv, Complex Music, CBS, SXSW, The Source, CNN, BET, The Hype Magazine and more. Triff has also aced a lot of song charts like MTV, DRT NATIONAL AIRPLAY, Spinnin Records and Isina.

All this made me curious to have an interview with him so I quickly tried to contact his PR team and asked for his consent for a short interview. After getting go-ahead, I quickly asked him few questions to manage an exclusive interview. Triff was kind and humble and gladly answered my questions. Check out below the interview with the Brazilian born rock star.

1. How did you get started with playing and creating the music?

I loved the beats since I was a kid. I have been engaged with music as a composer when I was 16. I then started playing in underground bands for more exposure. I was inspired by the work of grunge bands like Nirvana and Silverchair. While working with underground bands things didn’t work well so I tried harder to pave ways for me.

2. I've always wanted to ask you that what was the inspiration behind your song “Blessing like swagger”?

“Blessing like swagger” is real me. It’s my personal enlightenment. I want to persuade everyone to explore the fun side of their life. It is a song that I took years composing so you can understand how close it is to my heart.

3. What made you realize that music was your path?

It took me a while to figure out who I really am, what are my motives and what am I aiming for. What changed me immensely was getting feedback from 11 times GRAMMY Winner producer Kenny BabyFace appreciation and kind words for my work. It really changed the way I perceived.

4. What’s the weirdest thing that ever happened to you while working on a song?

There are many moments that occurs while I work on a song. There are times when I had a light bulb moment of incredible ideas but I just lost them. Now I regret not taking notes.

5. Has there been one particular moment in your musical career that you are most proud of?

I am blessed to have many moments in my career where I was humbled to get success. One of the best moment for me in my musical career was when I spotted the 1st position on MTV Charts.

6. What are you up to next? What does the future hold for you?

I am a musician and a composer so, I am always up for putting my heart and soul in writing new songs. I am spending sleepless nights to release my mixtape pretty soon. I then look forward to start touring worldwide for the promotions.