Music Review: “Push On Thru” – Stylish, Classic Rock n’ Roll From Rich Lerner & The Groove

Rich Lerner & The Groove recently dropped their latest album. It’s called Push On Thru. The band hails from Greensboro, North Carolina, and comprises the following members: Rich Lerner on guitar and vocals; Sammy Smith on guitar and vocals; Craig Pannel on bass and vocals; Sam Seawell sits in the pocket; Bobby Sykes plays pedal steel and guitar; and Steve Taub plays the keyboards.

Stylistically, Rich Lerner & The Groove are probably best described as classic rock and roll, with heavy influences of Tom Petty, The Band and the Grateful Dead evident in their sound, a sound that includes a southern rock and roll element running through it. It’s a thick, dynamic sound with an unctuous resonance sliding along at the subterranean level.

Push On Thru contains ten tracks. The first track is the title track, which features a southern rock melody riding on tinny-sounding guitars. The beat is slightly funky, but the feel of the song is laid-back rock and roll that reminds me of a combination of The Band and Tom Petty. Three-part harmonies add depth to the tune. “She Kept My Room Warm” carries a SoCal soft rock flavor, like the Eagles or Poco. The melody is guitar-driven, with the steel guitar adding zest and harmonic accents. The melody and the rhythm intersect in the vocal harmonies, which float expansively in the background.

“It’s Always Something” starts with a strong groove and growling guitars that establish a bluesy southern rock melody reminiscent of ZZ Top allied with The Allman Brothers Band. The tune grinds and rocks as it charges forward atop the relentless guitars. “Lord Have Mercy” is chock-full of southern blues, with a dose of burlesque grind tossed in for zest. The melody struts and poses like a stripper in a dive bar. There’s a brisk, bluesy piano solo that really gives the tune a voluptuous feel. “You Can’t Keep A Good Man Down” is a punchy rocker, with a contagious melody that throbs with a grungy, bluesy influence. This is one of my favorites on the album. It’s simple, straightforward blues amalgamated with rock and roll that makes no attempt to be anything else.

Photo Credit: Bob Powell/powellpix.com

“Love Monkey” slows things down a bit, with a funky jazz groove, along with crisp guitar accents that add a raw feel to the melody. “Soul Sistah” exudes a bluesy country western melody, with great female vocal harmonies pealing in the backdrop. The guitars whine and twang with misty energy that harks back to Dick Dale. “On The Mend” exhibits a slow SoCal vibe, along with the feel of The Band. The lead vocals are laid-back, providing the tune with a chilled sensibility. And a sweet saxophone really hits the spot on the solo. This is another favorite, primarily because of the gratifying melody and the sax.

“West La Fadeaway” has a funky, southern groove that sets up the plonking melody, which kind of rubs along to good effect. The last track on the album is called “Lemonade Blues,” and like the title emanates a cogent blues essence. The melody carries a deep Delta blues feel, like that of Big Joe Williams or Robert Wilkins, the kind of blues music that drips with humidity and dark sensuality.

Push On Thru is delightfully memorable in its approach. The melodies are stylishly understated with just the right amount of flair, flair that becomes chic when played with the musical affluence shown by Rich Lerner & The Groove. Fans of the Grateful Dead, Tom Petty and The Band won’t want to miss this one.

Find out more about Rich Lerner and The Groove here and here.