Music Review: “Radio” – Marvelous Pop Music From Noah Parker

Noah Parker just dropped his debut EP, called Radio. And it’s zayum! Produced by the Grammy Award-nominated Emile Ghantous and Keith Hetrick, aka The Cartoons, Radio highlights Parker’s rich, evocative voice and his ability as a consummate songwriter.

Hailing from New York City, Parker’s father was a pianist, so he began piano lessons at age ten. At thirteen, the piano was supplanted by Parker’s new love for the guitar. His musical influences encompassed a wide variety of musical flavors, including the Allman Brothers Band, Ambrosia, Kanye West, Daft Punk and John Mayer.

Parker’s sound is dominated by modern pop melodies suffused with flavors from hip hop and electronic dance. On the surface, that would seem to indicate his sound is similar to everyone else’s. But it’s not. What sets Noah Parker apart from the usual run-of-the-mill pop sound is his innate sense of rhythm, melodic arrangement and, of course, his delightfully memorable voice.

Radio comprises five tracks. “Fight The Feeling” features an upbeat pop melody blended with a crisp groove and potent bassline, giving the tune the declarative insistence of electronic dance set in a pop matrix. The combination of the bassline and al dente drums intersect in a dynamic rhythmic flow infectious with muscular clout. And Parker’s rich tenor invests the music with passionate sonic hues.

The title track exudes flavors from pop, hip hop and hints of electronic dance music, all riding a shushing groove bright with synth and guitar harmonic accents. Dreamy, radiant background vocals provide a shimmer of sonority. Parker’s high-pitched voice infuses the tune with a subdued translucence as the lyrics energize the song with biting provocation.

“Tomorrow’s Too Late” features a powerfully contagious pop melody, along with Parker’s splendidly luxuriant voice. This remains one of my all-time favorite pop tunes. “Preaching” emanates a So-Cal vibe merged with pop flavors and just the slightest trace of gospel essence. Extended percussive elements, along with an iridescent synth, act as capacitors for scintillating colors contrasting with Parker’s pensively restrained voice.

“Wherever You Are” simmers with emotion and melancholy. The pop melody exudes coruscating guitars and diaphanous background vocal harmonies, giving the tune the fervent effluvium of visible emotional disturbance. Parker’s voice, redolent with obsessive ardor, gives the lyrics the fevered urgency of desire. It’s a poignant love song and another personal favorite.

Without a doubt and without any reservations I can honestly say Noah Parker has it going on! Radio presents five superb tracks chock-full of gorgeous melodies, captivating rhythms, alluring lyrics and Noah Parker’s marvelously sumptuous voice. Put simply, Radio is lit! Don’t miss it.

Find out more about Noah Parker here and here.