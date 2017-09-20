Music Review: “Ridin Slow” – Dazzling Hip Hop From Lafa Taylor

Lafa Taylor drops his debut EP September 22. It’s called Ridin Slow. Singer, rapper and producer, Left Coast-based Lafa Taylor was featured on Bassnectar’s “Speakerboxx,” and performed at a multitude of music festivals, including Coachella, Lightning in a Bottle, Electric Forest, Summer Sonic and Shambhala.

Stylistically, Taylor blends hip hop, electronic dance music and R&B into cool melodies rife with thick basslines, cogent harmonics and internationally flavored lyrics that include Spanish, Patois and Japanese.

Ridin Slow contains eight tracks. First up is the title track, featuring a funky hip hop melody exuding a hint of R&B. The melody rides the synth and gathers rhythmic dynamics from the heavy bassline and crisp percussive effects. Taylor’s vocals are smooth and rich, contrasting with the burbling background vocals that add depth and sonic spice. “Love Like You” starts off with a bright, twinkling synth and a solid groove, riding an electronic hip hop melody radiant with emerging shimmering synths and sparkling sound effect accents. Taylor’s vocal inflection ranges from cotton candy filaments of ebullience to innovatively brisk.

“3 Hours” delivers a stuttering hip hop melody, heavy with bass and synth effects, along with a variety of vocal effects, resulting in a stylish, supercharged feeling of zings and zaps. As the tune descends and ends, spectacular antiphonal voices mirror one another. “Come Over” features a cashmere hip hop melody that rides undulating synths flowing dreamily, as Taylor’s voice provides a languid veneer of fresh sonic perspective. The tune emanates a staccato sensuality that’s hard to resist.

“Not Here Forever” starts with brightly colored synths and then segues to a crunching hip hop melody full of energy, sparkling synth effects and Taylor’s impressively declarative vocals that assume a dulcet wistful quality on the chorus. “Please Don’t Fall In Love” exudes a charming, persuasive hip hop melody flowing on horizontal synths slick with silky sensuality. This is one of my personal favorites on the album because Taylor’s voice pulses with an oozing mandala of sonorous pigmented hues.

“From Here” provides a tinny electronic hip hop melody flavored with a reggae essence that’s full of brilliant chunky colors, along with an upbeat rhythm riding the drums and bass. The sing song quality of the synths complements Taylor’s rapping delivery. “Work” offers a funky electronic melody infused with R&B and hip hop elements. Mirroring background vocals add layers of depth while Taylor’s suave fragrant voice provides a feeling of energized passion that’s intense and focused.

Lafa Taylor definitely has it going on! Ridin Slow is chock-full of delightful melodies, great lyrics and thrumming rhythmic components. Of course, the highlight of Ridin Slow is Taylor’s velvety voice with its superb phrasing and tonal inflections. Be certain to give Ridin Slow a listen. It’s got all the essential elements and should top the charts.

Find out more about Lafa Taylor here and here.