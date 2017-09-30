Music Review: “Songs From The Hive Vol. 1” Gorgeous Bluesy Folk Pop From The BeeKeepers

The Beekeepers recently dropped an EP, called Songs From The Hive Vol. 1. And it’s hecka-good! The trio, hailing from New London, Connecticut and Leominiter, Massachusetts, is made up of Amanda Sullivan on lead vocals, guitar, merlin and piano; Phred Mileski on vocals, piano and accordion; and Sylvie Abate on guitar, bass and banjo. Guest musicians on the EP include Billy Klock on drums and Miles Aron, playing lead guitar on “We Both Know.”

Stylistically, The BeeKeepers, billed as alternative folk music, amalgamate a variety of stylistic flavors into their sound, including folk, pop, alt rock, bluegrass and blues. This blending of genres, along with gorgeously tight vocal harmonies, results in a hearing-secret-harmonies effluvium that goes beyond delightful and enters the realm of fabulous.

Songs From The Hive contains six tracks. “What A Day” begins with a mellow guitar, resonant bass and a light groove transitioning smoothly into a bluesy pop melody driven by the layered guitars, providing the tune with shimmering sonic hues. The bluesy flavor carries over into the Amanda’s vocals, as she appends a delightful inflection of cause and effect. An innovative guitar solo emanates a translucent piercing quality accentuating the luminous sheen of the melody. The vocal harmonies glow with sonority akin to spectral gestures.

“Indecision” twinkles with sparkling guitars and a wonderful sidestick. An emergent accordion rides underneath the guitars, giving the music depth and resonance. The melody combines folk and pop elements into a measured descant smooth and infectious. Amanda’s voice conveys pensive sweetness, while once again the vocal harmonies are nonpareil. “Textile Town” amalgamates folk and a suggestion of rockabilly. The melody rides the guitars and banjo, with the banjo exuding a tentative country essence that animates the music. Light and airy vocal harmonies throw a mandala of pigmented colors over the melody.

Photo Credit: Brandon Moffitt

“Yellow Flashing Lights” slows things down a bit, exuding a country folk sensibility, full of rich expressive vocals. Amanda’s voice carries a fragile vulnerability in its inflection and articulation, along with just a touch of tender charming twang. There’s a tremulous, vague threnody flowing from the melody that’s touching and emotionally affective. “Pretty Words” begins with Amanda’s dulcet voice floating above an elegant piano; as a cello joins in the melody assumes gravity, providing the tune with delicious resonance and suppressed intensity. The mirroring of the vocal harmonies, almost like truncated antiphony, sends tingles up and down the listener’s spine.

The last track, “We Both Know,” emanates folk pop elements initially, and then takes on a punchy alt rock flavor subsequent to a single pinging note plucked on the guitar. This singular bridge provides a sudden bright resonance prior to the dynamic discharge of the subdued alt rock refrain. Amanda’s voice alternates between softly fragrant to discharging full-spectrum dominance, allowing the song to shift from satisfyingly honeyed to pungently compelling.

I can say without doubt or hesitation that The BeeKeepers have it going on! The highlights of the EP occur in the pristine vocal harmonies and the effortlessly persuasive melodies, along with Amanda’s inimitably rich, sweet tones. Don’t miss Songs From The Hive Vol. 1. It’s excellent folk pop.

Find out more about The BeeKeepers here and here.