Music Review: "Stereotyping" – Superlative Electronic/Metal From Nature G of Tengger Cavalry

Nature G from Tengger Cavalry recently dropped his solo album, called “Stereotyping.” Based in New York City, the songwriter, producer and film music composer created Tengger Cavalry, a Mongolian folk rock band, in 2010. The band immediately grabbed attention and was featured on a number of high-profile media outlets, including CNN, Vice, MTV and Billboard.

Stylistically, Nature G blends elements of heavy metal, electronic dance music, jazz, proto-punk and even a touch of country into dazzling melodies that are surprisingly contagious.

“Stereotyping” contains eleven tracks, beginning with the title track, which features a hard-driving rock melody flavored with exotic synth accents and filtered hip hop vocal effects. The combination of strings and thrumming guitars shimmers with an attractive merging texture. “Cool Girl” delivers a rock metal/punk flavored melody riding an industrial sensibility. Strings backed by fuzzy guitars don’t sound like a good idea, but by golly, it’s great when the two are juxtaposed. Nature G’s filtered voice provides a layered tinny essence.

“Every Step” takes things down a notch, emanating an electronic dance melody full of moody R&B flow, filtered vocals, strings and a sensual rhythmic undulation that’s contagious. “I’ll Break It All” exudes metal rock and charged electronic components, giving the melody a relentlessly hell-bent-for-leather sensibility. There’s just hint of 1950’s country hidden underneath that gives the tune unique zest. “I Hate You” amalgamates chunking electronica with a pregnant bassline and a chuffing groove full of blast beats. A wooly guitar shimmers with intensity below.

“Fickle” rides a pop/metal rock groove containing hip hop and jazz elements, all in an electronic matrix. The tune exudes a sultry sensuality that’s effective. “The King of Manipulation” presents an electronic melody full of spacey metal rock and new wave vibes, as well as occasional proto-punk elements. Stuttering, fuzzy guitars provide rumbling depth. “Rise Above” begins with a hefty electronic dance groove, adds shimmering synths and an orchestral-like arrangement, and then drops in blurry guitar accents. The overall effect is thick, pulsating dance music on steroids.

“Abusive” starts off like a Black Sabbath tune with dark and sepulchral guitars, and then infuses electronic mechanical sounds and percussion. Nature G’s voice takes on a somber flavor, resonant with deep tones and tight phrasing. “Barmaid” delivers a rapid electronic beat replete with galloping percussive effects.

The last track is “Captain Flint,” a downtempo, laid-back exotic tune rife with twinkling synth effects juxtaposed against Nature G’s deep baritone vocals. The drums are extended, emphasizing the flowing effect of the strings.

Candidly, I didn’t expect to like this album. But I do. In fact, it’s excellent and I can say in all honesty that Nature G is an enormous talent. Anyone who can meld strings and fuzzy guitars, as well as metal rock and electronic flavors into superb melodies really has it going on. Don’t miss “Stereotyping.” It’s definitely lit!