Music Review: “Telephono” – Sumptuous Music From Cape Weather

Cape Weather just released their debut single, called “Telephono,” on the Future Gods label. Cape Weather is the collaborative effort of Natalie Smith and Eric Jackowitz. What’s unusual and distinctive about “Telephono” is the way it was made – over the internet. The instruments were recorded and mixed in L.A., Oakland, Nashville, New York and Europe. The musicians on the recording include Ben Alleman on keyboards; Erik Groysman; Joe Berry on keyboards and sax. Mixing and mastering were performed by Andrew Sarlo.

Stylistically, “Telephono” blends elements of rock, soul and R&B, along with an electronic emanation into a nostalgic yet innovative, modern sound. The inspiration for “Telephono” came from Cape Weather’s desire to fashion a song like “Spooky,” but infused with a singular flavor. Originally an instrumental tune, written by saxophonist Mike Sharpe, the most popular versions of “Spooky” are those by the Classics IV and Dusty Springfield.

Cape Weather more than succeeded. “Telephono” emits a misty, damp, sensual aroma, a visible sonic disturbance, like a cusp of transition.

Photo Credit: Cape Weather

“Telephono” starts off with an electronic beep, followed by keyboards, guitars and a solid groove. The melody is flavored with meandering, sensuous R&B, jazz and soul elements within an elusive electronic projection. Shushing, rasping percussion gives the beat tiny hooks of oblique movement. The harmonics of the guitar and keyboards exude a sumptuous, luxurious essence that’s affective. And when the deep pulsing brays of the sax enter, the tune assumes a mysterious growling flavor, contrasting surface textures with dark sub-textures. Smith’s voice oozes a filtered, tinny quality that’s mesmerizing. Her voice is slender and evocative and arched, almost pale in tone, but compelling and clear at the same time.

The lyrics of “Telephono” relate a tale of a young woman’s significant other’s attachment to the phone. She urges him to put it down and pay attention to her. But because he can’t rid himself of his telephonic addiction, a lacuna exists between them. In effect, she is saying the modern world is trapped in mediation, an almost desperate effort to pursue any subject other than personal revelation.

“You will never be near me / We will never be near me / You will never be near me / We will never be near you.”