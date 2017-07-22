Music Review: The Stangs Strut Their Stuff on “American Sessions”

The Stangs will drop a new EP this summer. It’s called American Sessions. Hailing from Pembrokeshire, Western Wales, The Stangs spent three days writing and recording in Michael Baker’s New Jersey studio. The upshot is American Sessions, with Graeme Heath on guitar and vocals; Josh Lomas on bass; and Glenn Alcock sits in the pocket.

Stylistically, The Stangs are billed as alt rock or indie rock, and that’s accurate. But there’s a thick Brit rock element in their sound, probably because of Heath’s charming Welsh inflection and distinctive phrasing.

American Sessions contains four tracks. The opening track is “The Beekeeper,” a song with a heavy British rock tang. The melody is subdued but upbeat and catchy. The entire production has a muted, filtered feel to it, making it sound like it was recorded on vintage 1960’s reel-to-reel tape. If it wasn’t for the modern melody, you’d swear Herman’s Hermits had just magically transported into 2017. Heath’s vocals are superb, emanating a Welsh lilt that’s tight and dynamic. The muffled, low-key background vocals add just the right touch, complementing the melody and Heath’s voice.

Good stuff!

“She’s a Stranger” slows things down a bit, with an amalgamation of indie rock and Brit rock influences. The melody flows cleanly, riding on the guitar, which is full of tight, precise riffs. It’s a sprightly, catchy melody that’s made even more magnetic because of Heath’s inimitable voice, which provides an easy intimacy. And the whoa-ooh-ooh harmonies are plain old spiffy.

“Never Been To London” is a laid-back ditty about a girl who has never been to London. The guitar is oddly muted, but effective. The melody is tinny, exuding an old-fashioned sensibility that, by its very archaic flavor, takes on a smooth avant-garde feel that really grabs the listener’s attention.

“Dirty Faces” displays just a hint of punk influence, primarily evident in Heath’s vocal delivery. The melody combines R&B and Brit rock elements and kind of meanders along with spring in its step. Nifty vocal harmonies define the chorus, providing it with depth and a delightful spark of pizzazz.

Heath’s vocals coruscate with a gentle, almost hushed brilliance that really works. There’s an imperturbable dignity to his voice, along with a soft, guttural rasp that imbues his vocals with a mysterious and inscrutable quality, one that excites pangs of romantic envy. In other words, he has a great voice, a voice deserving of benevolent attention.

The Stang’s lyrics demand special mention, simply because they are so innovative and demonstrate an elastic attitude toward lyricism, glistening with allusions and exceptional turns of phrase. For example, “But I forget that she’s a stranger / For all I know she could be a heartbreaker / She goes whoa-ooh-ooh-ooh / And that is all she has to say.”

The Stangs have it going on! Great melodies, great vocals and innovative lyrics infuse their music, and the band is tight, displaying excellent control of their instruments and a knack for what sounds good. American Sessions is a first-rate EP. I am definitely adding this one to my personal playlist.