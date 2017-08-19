Music Review: “Tonight We’re Alive” – Great Rock Music From Here’s The Riot

Here’s The Riot recently dropped an EP, called Tonight We’re Alive. Here’s The Riot (HTR) is the stage name of Paris Tompkins, who hails from Houston, but now resides in Los Angeles. Tompkins handles guitar and vocals on the EP, and is backed up by Eric Reymond on bass, with Victor Singer in the pocket.

Stylistically, HTR fits into the alternative rock category, blending grunge, punk and rock elements into a distinctive sound that’s turbulent, convulsive and peculiarly intense with a raw, rude texture.

Tonight We’re Alive contains five tracks. “Love Makes Me Crazy,” a song that will be featured on Amazon Prime’s One Mississippi, emanates a rock n’ roll vibe and elements of grunge and southern gospel. Riding the guitar, the melody features a slightly chaotic, wild feel that’s simultaneously discordant and attractive, as it pushes and pulls. Tompkins’ voice exudes a cigarettes and whiskey rasp that’s easy to listen to. There’s an articulation in his voice that’s familiar, but vague, because you can’t quite define it.

TTMFU is a hard rocking tune that reminds me of a Buckcherry song. It blazes with an eccentric, crazy energy that hits hard and boils fast. The melody carries a hint of what I call southern grunge, along with an element of punk oozing with insane ferocity. “Place For Us” begins softly, with Tompkins’ voice almost unrecognizable. Then the tune revs up and really punches out, riding on potent guitars and a flowing, solid groove. The vocals ramp up, exuding unrelenting intensity that just refuses to be diluted. The melody delivers an Imagine Dragons-like flavor, but with more savagery. This tune is one of my favorites on the EP.

“Heroes” starts off on a steady beat, followed by guitars heavy with buzz and fuzz. The melody pulses with punk intensity set in a grungy rock matrix, giving the song heft and contagious potency. I especially like the guitar solo, which not only demonstrates Tompkins’ ability on his axe, but builds a sonic wall of sound, as thick guitars thrum behind the solo guitar.

The title song rides a punk-energized melody that growls and howls in a single direction – dead ahead. The groove rampages as potent guitar chords pervade the music’s articulation. The vocals rasp with an emphasis at once lubricious and exaggerated. The sonic force of the song is like a bull in a china shop, redoubtable and intractable.

Here’s The Riot has it going on! Tompkins’ vocals rasp like a chainsaw, riding on inordinately powerful melodies that get your blood roiling. Tonight We’re Alive features downtown, hardcore, raucous music that’s savage and totally blitzed. It’s great music! Don’t miss this one.