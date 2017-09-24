Music Review: “Vol. 1: This Is My Swamp” – Shrek is Love

Shrek is Love recently dropped their EP, called Vol.1: This Is My Swamp. Hailing from Los Angeles and New York, the band is made up of Michael Mayo on vocals; Jacob Mann on keyboards; Nick Campbell on bass; and Christian Euman sits in the pocket.

Stylistically, Shrek is Love blends R&B, jazz and soul with vaporwave and chiptune, aka 8-bit music. Vaporwave combines electronic music with internet memes by engineering tracks electronically. Common techniques include chopping and screwing. Amalgamating these various genres results in what I call stylized, sardonic elevator music.

This Is My Swamp contains three tracks. First up is “Lord Farquaad,” which begins with blooping synths, a solid groove composed of a crisp beat and heavy bassline. The melody exudes elements of electronic dance music, jazz and hip hop. A tinny, blaring synth drives the melody, adding harsh sonic colors that contrast with the dulcet voice of Mayo, whose articulation carries a hip hop flavor. On the chorus, the melody transitions to an oozing, twinkling mishmash of shimmering hip hop and electronic sound effects.

The title track exudes a jazzy R&B flavor that’s chock-full of electronic effects, including boops and burbles creating a layered effect that rides on the keyboards. The tune emanates a cool jazz essence, along with fusion and experimental jazz components. The middle portion of the tune, comprising burping synths and drum riffs, gets a bit cloying, but is definitely mood-inducing in a hypnotic manner. Mayo’s mellow voice exhibits quirky phrasing techniques that manage to avoid crossing into the weird realm.

“Fiona” is the third track; it offers a smooth jazz sensibility replete with subdued emerging synths and muted hues. Then the melody ramps up brightly, adding filtered voices and a bluesy jazz aroma that’s actually contagious. Euman’s drumming is expressive and provides excellent accents, brushes and sidestick. Mayo’s vocals emanate a dreamy rich savor to the tune, along with a tight avant-garde relish that’s effective. This my favorite track on the EP.

The overall flavor of This Is My Swamp is tentative jazz mixed with R&B and trendy electronica. There’s so much electronic manipulation occurring that the melodies assume a discordant note, although it’s stylish discord. Essentially, the music becomes obscured in its overproduction and thus begins wallowing in repetitive sonic complexity in which complication appears to be the means to the end.

If you’re into affected electronic music, This Is My Swamp probably demands a listen. If not, I suggest you move on.

