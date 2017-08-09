Music Video Premiere: “Shine A Light” – Dazzling New Music From Kung Fu Jesus

Kung Fu Jesus just dropped “Shine A Light” from the album The Kantele Tapes. And it is lit! The Kantele Tapes is produced by Phil O’Shea (the other half of Kung Fu Jesus) and Dougie McAuley of Autocharm, on the Rubber Taxis label.

Kung Fu Jesus, from Lanark in Scotland, is the brainchild of Craig Snape, a singer/songwriter who blends indie rock, electronic elements and intricate, layered harmonies into a unique sound that is quite unlike anything else around. His lyrics encompass social injustice and esoteric spiritual philosophies.

The Kantele Tapes contains ten tracks, with almost all the instruments played by Snape. Each song was written and recorded on the same day, subscribing to the creative system founded on “first thought best thought.”

“Shine A Light” begins with a catchy electronic groove that reflects its EDM provenance, but emanates a dreamy, almost psychedelic ebb and flow. A smooth, sparkly melody rides the synth, which exudes a slight jazz flavor, along with pop and indie influences. Snape’s vocals resonate with soft reverberations that add layered depth. The background vocalizations are tantalizingly wistful, like filaments of cotton candy blowing in the wind. The overall feel of the song is one of luminous dust expanding fluidly through the vast reaches of space, as if a hallucination took on palpable form.

Photo Credit: Kung Fu Jesus

Snape’s voice demands further discussion and description, simply because it’s surreal, eccentrically attractive and crisp, simultaneously. It reminds me a bit of David Bowie, but it’s deeper, with flecks of verve that eschew the dreary flatness that often attends indie rock/pop. It’s a voice that exudes a psychic aura of pensive elegance, along with an elusive familiarity, making it easy to listen to.

The lyrics mirror the hallucinogenic flow of the melody. “I know you’re tired / But when this feeling’s over / We’ll make a delight of love / And dance with the ones that we’re dreaming of / Open up your mind’s eye / And see if you are rising / I’ll be there waiting for the one / And I’ll shine a light.”

The video resembles a combination of a laser light show and a kaleidoscope, chock-full of brightly colored figures and geometric patterns devolving with fractal intensity. Rapid cuts create passionate apostrophes that radiate a turbulent flamboyance, like scenes from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Kung Fu Jesus has it going on! “Shine A Light” is totally dope. The contagious melody flows with magnetic attraction, the vocal harmonies are delicately opaque and Snape’s voice is simply the sugary icing on his inspired, innovative cake of sonorous brilliance.

Find out more about Kung Fu Jesus here.