Music Video Premiere: “Swing” – Radiant Electro Pop From Jane Machine

“Swing,” the music video from Jane Machine, releases today. “Swing” is from Jane Machine’s debut album Back Seat Driver, slated to drop in the middle of 2017. Jane Machine is the musical project of Erica von Trapp, vocalist, producer, songwriter and keyboardist.

Stylistically, Jane Machine blends pop and electronic elements into a singular sound occupying the nether regions between hip hop and Scandinavian electro. Infusing her music with swaying powerful synths, dreamy feminine vocals and electronic influences, she produces a sound heavy with melancholic pop essences. Her lyrics speak of abandonment, emotional despondency and sexual dissatisfaction.

“Swing” begins with moody synths, transitioning to a slightly brighter emanation that’s still rife with dark resolves and somber energy. The melody rides the synths and complementary percussive effects, exuding an electro pop feel that emerges with declarative causality. The flow of the synths alternates in waves of muted luminosity and opaque tones, creating a shimmering tension as the two themes contrast. A slow, steady sidestick gives the impression of time ticking by, as the melody flows diaphanously above. And there’s an eerie keening synth effect that enters sporadically, providing a murky flavor that’s effective.

Von Trapp’s voice is strong, delivering almost hyper-feminine breathiness redolent with an exotic tang radiating on waves of sonic color. It’s a voice fugitive to the effects and suasion of gravity, as if floating on fields of anti-gravity.

The video is a surreal expression of art, flowing with black and white footage intermingled with shots of muted colors. It opens with waves crashing futilely against a giant rock set deep in the surf, followed by images of a young woman suspended beneath the waves, dancing underwater surrounded by bubbles. Shots of a lone surfer, gazing out over the ocean and then seated on his surfboard provide an elegant contrast to the fluidic texture of the mermaid’s dance. The surfer then paddles his board out to catch another wave, while the mermaid continues her water ballet beneath him. Then as the day ends, the surfer walks away carrying his board, taking one last look at the crashing waves. Meanwhile, the water dancer surfaces amid a stream of quince-colored bubbles.

It’s an emotionally evocative video, which, in combination with the electro pop melody brings forth arcane feelings that are simultaneously austere and gentle.

Jane Machine has it going on! The dreamy, electropop melody of “Swing” oozes a contagious, moody essence of swirling, spiraling sonic lozenges, while von Trapp’s delicious voice lingers just above the surface, like a bird skimming a glass sea. I’ve added “Swing” to my personal playlist. And I can’t wait for Jane Machine’s album to drop.

Find out more about Jane Machine here and here.