Music Video Review: “Changes” – Delicious Synthpop From Social Circle

Social Circle recently released a new music video, called “Changes.” Hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, Social Circle is made up of Matt, Jacqueline, Gabe and Frank. Stylistically, Social Circle takes electronic synthpop, redolent with the effluvium of the 1980s, and infuses it with contemporary sonic colors and textures, resulting in a sound that’s elusively familiar and simultaneously cool and evolving.

“Changes” starts off with an emerging, radiant synth that segues into a funky synthpop beat exuding traces of R&B and an electropop ambience. The melody rides the energy of the synths, flowing with shimmering accents and bright harmonic pulses. The groove shushes crisply, delivering a staccato sensibility reminiscent of the Talking Heads and Depeche Mode, but with filtered electronic effects that add depth and stylish freshness. The vocal harmonies inject stylish verve and innovative new wave equivalence into the tune, enhancing Matt’s cogent lead vocals. Matt’s voice is pervasive with a husky breathiness stridently asserting its vitality, imbuing the tune with a particularly intense scintillating flavor.

The lyrics to “Changes” contrive moods in artful sequence, confirming the dictum that image is everything. Implacable personal force, charisma and beau coup poise comprise a self-generative process that coalesce into a larger unity. Absolute poise and personal serenity impose both objectivity and subjectivity upon the world around you, essentially providing your every step with glamor and celebrity.

“Changing my address and zip code / Till I find one that fits / Separate myself from you / Baby, this time I win.”

The video, directed by J.P. Summers, depicts the dynamic force of poise, whereby those with it are the single truly emancipated and high-cultured inhabitants on the earth, while everyone else lives bound by their emotional fluctuations. The poised defeat adversities rather than accept them. In short, those with poise are diaphanous, living in a world of spirit, as everyone else plods along with their feet in heavy boots. In the video, the African-American protagonist oozes confidence, poise and self-assurance, projecting an image to the visual region of those in the vicinity. The video propels a casual attitude of raffish, colorful composure that straddles the borders of droll overconfidence and delightful condescension. It is fun and evocative, a lucid exposition of bravura effects and eccentric mannerisms and their impact on those around us.

Social Circle most definitely has it going on! “Changes” emanates a cool, avant-garde new wave vibe and a contagious rhythm, along with myriad sonic colors and supple harmonics. I have already added “Changes” to my playlist. I strongly suggest you don’t miss this one; if you do, you’re doing yourself a disservice.