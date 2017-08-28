Music Video Review: “Chariots On Fire” – Dazzling Music From Allelujah

Allelujah is the musical brainchild of Andy Byers, who recently dropped The Death And Life of Capt. Nathan Baker, a conceptual album about a soldier and chaplain who fought in the Civil War. Captain Baker kept a detailed journal of his time in the war. Subsequent to the war, Captain Baker went home, married and built telescopes with which he studied the heavens.

Stylistically, Allelujah blends elements from rock, contemporary folk music and gospel, weaving the various elements into stirring, evocative music emanating a gospel/rock sound that exudes visible sonic disturbances within a hymn-like matrix. Allelujah’s sound is sui generis, full of residual mist-like energy and subdued shimmering dynamism.

“Chariots On Fire” opens with a slow, organic piano that delivers a dirge-like quality riding a gospel flavored melody that’s simultaneously wry, optimistic and melancholic. An unhurried groove pushes the melody forward leisurely, adding to the twangy psalm feel of the music. Byers’ vocals drawl and mew with cat-like grace inspiring the song with an opposing celebratory essence. The tinkling, quasi-burlesque piano injects a lively redemptive relish into the melody, as a banjo and tremolo add complementary harmonics. It’s stunning, charming and pious all at the same time, as the song assumes a tapestry of tiny hooks of deepening ennui that encompass expectant religious fervor.

The video is surreal and imaginative, a creative, original work of art all by itself. It opens with a shot of the heavens through a cloudy sky, and then cuts to Byers fashioning a religious marker covered in gold and flowers. Golden hands grasp a chalice, lifting it from a gooey concoction that drips from the bottom of the chalice. The chalice is placed on a white pedestal and decorated with flowers. A tomb-like opening is cut in a wall of black, revealing three disturbing shamanic figures seated in an infinitely white room. Byers joins the figures, seating himself on a pillow before them. He is covered with white flakes, as baptismal oil is poured onto his head, dripping onto his clothing. The skin of his face appears to be liquefying as the oil encompasses his features. An image of the oil flowing over gold bars enters, then cuts to the burning fuse of dynamite. Byers cuts eye-shaped images in a wall of purple paper, which finally drops away revealing the marker and the three figures. A haze filters through the scene, as the oil-soaked Byers strums his guitar and sings.

The combination of the video and the music is akin to a glorious saturnalia of religious invocation, like a surreal prayer offered to an ineffable divinity.

Andy Byers has it going on! “Chariots On Fire” contains a dreamy, contagious gospel aura that’s incredibly hypnotic and mesmerizing. And Byers’ mewing vocals provide the perfect vehicle for the music. I’ve already downloaded this one to my personal playlist. It’s cap-a-pie extraordinary.