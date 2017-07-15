Music Video Review: “Dead Man In The Closet” and “Crows On The Wire” – Ben Lorentzen

Ben Lorentzen recently released his album Pains And Pleasures Of Intimacy. Two songs on the album – “Dead Man In The Closet” and “Crows On The Wire” are prominent. Lorentzen teamed up with director Johan Anderson to make music videos for both songs. The results are amazing.

Lorentzen is one of those people we’d all like to meet. He’s sui generis. He emanates that indefinable quality known as presence. Not only is he a singer/songwriter of superb ability, but he’s a crackerjack musician and when he performs live, he leaves the audience gasping and clamoring for more. In addition, he hails from Norway and is married to the daughter of Reverend Sun Myung Moon.

Stylistically, Lorentzen is kind of hard to categorize. There are influences of rock, blues and R&B in his music. So I will just leave it at rock. If pressed, I would liken his sound to that of Chris Isaak: noir, sensual, mysterious with symbolism. Vocally, he is nothing like Isaak, but the feelings evoked by his music are similar. Lorentzen’s voice is complex. On the one hand it’s clear and crisp, while on the other hand it’s raspy and gravelly.

“Dead Man In The Closet” starts out with what I call horror movie sound effects, then adds drums and a slow dark piano. As Lorentzen’s vocals enter, the melody, somber and heavy, is established, riding on the back of the piano. Lorentzen’s voice is tantalizingly sweltering, clean and raspy, all at the same time. The music, lyrics and vocals exude the harsh-textured energy of dark resolves.

Good stuff!

“Crows On The Wire” starts off with drums and thick instrumentation, then segues into a softer melodic component that is guitar-driven. Vivacious strings provide wonderful instrumental harmonics, and the guitar accents are just right. When the melody intensifies, the drums really complement the overall feel of the music, with crashing cymbals and extended snare. Lorentzen’s vocal range is evident on this tune, as he goes from soft crooning to passionate chafing sonic expansiveness.

Good stuff!

The two music videos go hand in hand, with “Crows On The Wire” picking up the cinematic thread where “Dead Man In The Closet” leaves off. Both videos are shot in black and white wide screen, imbuing them with film noir edginess, along with an aloof, remote frigidity that’s very effective. In “Dead Man In The Closet” the narrative shows Lorentzen singing in a gloomy bar patronized by villainous-looking characters. The bar is supervised by a long-haired, freaky-deaky bartender, who later in the story, exhibits uncanny powers.

As “Crows On The Wire” opens, Lorentzen and a beautiful companion are leaving the bar. They drive off in a pristine Mustang convertible. The bartender mysteriously appears in the car, setting Lorentzen and his companion at each other’s throats. In the end, the Mustang pulls over to the side of the road. The bartender walks off, while two bodies lay on the cold, wet ground.

Although stark and bleak, the videos are superbly done, depicting a sense of tarnish across the panorama, an icy sensibility without qualm, unpredictable.

Good stuff!

Ben Lorentzen has it going on! His cogent melodies, his lyrics and his inimitable voice, along with his magnetic presence, provide “Dead Man In The Closet” and “Crows On The Wire” with an avant-garde sound that can’t be beat.