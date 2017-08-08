Music Video Review: “Deep Thoughts” – Chic Hip Hop Music From The Peanut Gallery

New Jersey hip hop duo The Peanut Gallery just released a new music video, called “Deep Thoughts.” It’s the first single from their forthcoming album Tales From The Basement, slated to drop October 13. The Peanut Gallery began as Party of 5IVE. Because of musical differences, five soon became two: Orlando, a college graduate and Army veteran, who dresses like Arthur, the cartoon character; and Flee Jones, a tatted-up gangster from urban New Jersey. The common spark between the two is their love for music.

Stylistically, The Peanut Gallery is hip hop/rap, with R&B, funk, techno and wonky elements blended into their sound. The result is an innovative sound full of rap lyrics, contagious rhymes and crisp phrasing.

“Deep Thoughts” starts off with a synth intro that segues into a high, reedy melody that rides the synth. The melody resembles a singular, classical leitmotif, repeating ad infinitum as dual synth lines play off each other in a reflective fashion. Frankly, it would become cloying and monotonous if it wasn’t for the scraping groove and Orlando’s singsong-like delivery, which provides a nice contrast and complement to the melody. His distinct phrasing gives the tune a subdued clean feel that works well, especially when the background vocal effects cut in.

Photo Credit: The Peanut Gallery/IMP

Lyrically, “Deep Thoughts” covers a lot of ground, utilizing splendid word play and tropes and metaphors to describe the burden of being an African-American rapper, who dresses like Arthur. “I heard a lot of people say they like it when I rap / But the truth of the matter is they don’t like me cuz I’m black.” On one level the lyrics are a condemnation of overt racism and stereotyping, while on the other hand there’s a quasi-droll quality to them, like when a bar won’t serve him because of his slightly nerdy style of clothing.

The video is pretty cool, exhibiting the cultural dislocations engendered by dissimilarity. It starts off with Orlando, dressed like Arthur, entering a church, where he goes to confession. This is followed by a series of vignettes of Orlando interviewing for a job, trying to get a beer at a bar and being told to get lost by a pretty girl in a classroom setting. Many of the vignettes replace Orlando with a stuffed-toy Arthur, who experiences the same prejudice as Orlando, but for different reasons. The video concludes with Orlando down on his knees, hands on top of his head, in a dismal alley, where he is being arrested.

“Deep Thoughts” is an excellent hip hop tune. It has a catchy melody that doesn’t overreach and demonstrates a superb sense of musical texture, along with lyrics relevant to contemporary social problems. The Peanut Gallery has a lot of talent. If “Deep Thoughts” is indicative of the forthcoming album, it should be well-worth waiting for.

