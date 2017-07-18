Music Video Review: “Eternity Collide” – Rex Stax and DØZE

DJ Producer Rex Stax recently dropped a new music video, featuring DØZE. It’s called “Eternity Collide,” and it’s terrific.

Formerly a denizen of East Germany, Stax now resides in the Caribbean. Once upon a time, Stax was known as Mr. E, working with hip hop crew RPS Fam. Mr. E received vast approval from fans and the media, and was featured in Rolling Stone and Rap Us. And based on the infectious quality of his new music, he will soon be collecting even more approbation.

Stylistically, Stax’s sound is best defined as electronica amalgamated with hip hop influences, along with mento and calypso flavors. His sound is laid-back, sultry and chock-full of bright, sparkling electronic beats.

“Eternity Collide” starts off with a cool, minimal intro: orchestral-sounding synths and breathy falsetto vocals. Then the groove kicks in, with a strong, contagious bassline. The melody rides on the back of the bassline and plinking guitar riffs. Although the melody is distinctively exotic and sultry, there’s a hip hop fringe to them that adds a tantalizing decoration to the music. Instrumental harmonies and accents give the song a positive, upbeat heft, while the vocal harmonies are light and dazzling. And I love the background vocals, as they croon “oooooo.”

The vocals are nonchalant and casual, exuding an exotic imperturbable tincture that provides the tune with a tropical, dreamy ambience. A nifty confidence radiating from the vocals that, in combination with the melody and the groove, imparts the song with a stylish and hip feel. The listener imagines he/she is lying on white sand beside clear blue water, as light summer breezes waft here and there. “Eternity Collide” is easy to listen to, causing a kind of obsession in the listener: more is better, which leads to playing it again and again.

The lyrics are fresh, polished and voguish, with inherent hooks that necessitate singing along. “And if you want me too / Just as I want you too / Come and get me.”

Good stuff!

The video reflects the steamy sultriness of the music. A couple wakes up in paradise, living in a beautiful white mansion on a hilltop, surrounded by lush flora. They breakfast on a balcony with spectacular views of the ocean, lounge on the beach, ride motorcycles through the town, nap and then go out to a dance club for the night. No worries, only relaxation, luxury and love. As you watch the video, reality fades and you find yourself assimilated into paradise, another world.

Rex Stax and DØZE have it going on! “Eternity Collide” is an enormous, amazing song and the video is ooh la la! The melody is cogent, the lyrics are hip and the vocals are smooth. I’m adding “Eternity Collide” to my personal playlist.