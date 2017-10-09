Music Video Review: “I Feel The Pain” – Dazzling Roots Reggae From Lutan Fyah

Lutan Fyah just released his new music video, called “I Feel the Pain.” The song is from the reggae compilation called Reggae Sax Riddim, which has been getting beau coup airplay. The compilation features Grammy nominated Jah Cure, Grammy award winner Ashante Reid and Sizzla.

Hailing from Jamaica, Lutan Fyah has dropped ten well-received studio albums, along with appearing on numerous compilation albums and touring the world. Fyah’s sound revolves around rootsy reggae relating lyrical messages of justice, love and unity. A former professional soccer player, Fyah ended his sports career voluntarily in 1999, choosing to pursue music.

“I Feel The Pain” starts off with a crisp groove, surfacing synths and lush horns. The roots reggae melody emanates a shimmering flow, one drop beat and skanking guitars juxtaposed against the muted brilliance of the stuttering horns. Rhythmically, the tune pulses with vibrant energy riding the bassline and snapping percussion. The combination of the smooth sparkling melody and swanky rhythm is contagious, coalescing into a palpable textured sound that grabs the listener’s soul and heart.

Photo Credit: Reggae Vibes Music

Fyah’s voice is rich, flavored with delicate threads of luminosity, along with passionate articulation and inflection. It’s one of those voices delightful to listen to, never becoming cloying or brittle with exposure. Tantalizingly dulcet and full of residual effortless dynamism, it encompasses the essence of reggae’s ‘perfect body’ sound.

The video, produce by Reggae Vibes Music, was shot in Port Royal, Jamaica, in the parish of Savanna-La-Mar. The video opens with Fyah singing in the tarnished midst of a fort. The video cuts to a young man washing car windows for a living. He suffers scorn and maltreatment at the hands of his clients. The young man seeks out Fyah for counsel. Fyah’s advice is to keep the faith, blessings will come when least expected. The young man accepts Fyah’s wise words, keeps his faith and shows compassion to others even less fortunate than he is.

The video provides a poignant reminder of the potency of spiritual tranquility.

Lutan Fyah, with a doubt, has it going on! “I Feel The Pain” delivers a superbly smooth melody, infectious rhythm and a message of inspiration. And Fyah’s richly mellow vocals highlight the music with a gentle vitality that’s absorbing and evocative. Don’t miss “I Feel The Pain.” It’s lit and one of the best reggae songs I’ve reviewed.

Find out more about Lutan Fyah here.