Muslim Ban Leaves Hundreds of Yemeni Diversity Lottery Winners Among Others Stranded

Dr. Debbie Almontaser Zoom interview with stranded Diversity Visa lottery winners.

Thousands of people affected by the Muslim ban are now stranded all over the world without help, answers, or funds to survive. What has caused this huge displacement you may ask? It is the unconstitutional Travel Ban, which in reality is, a Ban of targeting Muslims from Yemen, Syria, Libya, Iran, Sudan, Somalia. Lottery Diversity Visa recipients from Yemen including the five other Muslim banned countries are stranded in different parts of the world with little to no money. Their hopes and dreams of coming to America and being able to provide for their family have been put to a halt. Today, a federal lawsuit challenging the State Department’s refusal to process visa applications for winners of the U.S. Diversity Visa Program lottery who hail from the six countries covered by President Trump’s Muslim ban, was filed by ADC, ACLU Nationwide and National Immigration Law Center along with Jenner and Block Law Firm.

The Diversity Visa Lottery Program provides a limited number of immigrants from countries with historically low immigration rates visas to come to the United States. The randomly selected winners receive a visa, provided that they satisfy the eligibility requirements and qualify under the government’s general rules for visas. Annually, only 50,000 diversity visas are awarded. Over the last 10 years, 16 million people on average have applied annually for this lottery. Lottery recipients undergo a thorough vetting process prior to being offered a diversity visa. Yemeni lottery winners are now among those who are in a visa processing limbo due to the partial enactment of the Muslim Ban. These are people who went through the entire visa process and followed each protocol to receive a visa interview. They met the following application requirements which are, to have a high school education/or its equivalent, or two years of qualifying work experience as defined under provisions of U.S. law, as well as submitted all the required documents for themselves and family members following the Diversity Visa Lottery guidelines.

Many Yemeni lottery winners have sold their homes, cars, businesses, and even the jewelry of their wives to be able to have enough money to make it to the US, and then are unfairly left in processing limbo or rejected. Where are they supposed to go? Immigration Lawyer Julie Goldberg via Associated Press describes the state that these people are in and says, “It’s super frustrating. They are running out of money. Djibouti is very expensive. They can’t go back to Yemen, they would be killed.” These individuals have spent all the money they had to arrive for their interview and to support themselves until the interviews are over and approved.

Sadly, many of these lottery winner have said to be sent an email from the U.S. Government stating, "it is plausible that your case will not be issuable" because of the travel ban. On July 11th, we were fortunate enough to speak to a number of these individuals who shared their story with us firsthand.

Abdul-Rahman, Edres, Hamed, Fadhel, Rafiq, and Sadek are only a fraction of individuals who are in visa proceedings limbo. Lottery winners explained that the process and interview questions were ambiguous with the intention to make it difficult to pass the interviews. Each case was like the next, stories of disrespect, tedious and repetitive processes, and unfair treatment throughout the process.

These Yemeni lottery winners have spent months waiting for their interview, getting all their documents notarized and organized, and making sure they have everything they need and more to show as proof, and then within minutes are rejected when asked questions not related to the Diversity Visa Lottery process. They talked about US Consulates asking for high school transcripts, or questions about their classmates from decades ago, and similar questions that have nothing to do with their visas or immigration case. With their hopes and dreams in their suitcases, these US Consulates intentionally destroy every last hope that these people have for survival and pursuit of happiness and safety.

For some lottery winners, the struggle and anxiety comes from the reality the 90-day travel ban will expire on Sept. 27. That is three days before their eligibility for the green cards expires. “Given the slow pace of the immigration process, the State Department will likely struggle to issue their visas in time.” (Reuters)

Many of these lottery winners at this point have no money to live from day to day never mind having enough money to go back home. And going back to Yemen would be a risk within itself.

The current state of Yemen is truly horrendous. Cholera has infected and taken the lives of thousands of people. It is the world’s worst Cholera outbreak to have ever happen. According to the World Health Organization, more than 320,000 cases have been reported, with a whopping 5,000 new cases a day.

Not to mention, there is a huge humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing civil war and airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its Allies. There is no turning back for these lottery winners with the state of Yemen in disarray.

We are aware that the Travel Ban prevents immigration from these countries however; there is a lottery process that they went through promising them a visa long before the Travel Ban was introduced. Given what we know about Yemen, this visa is their ticket to safety.

These lottery winners are living on their last dime, and are losing hope. Many have spent all of their savings and are not allowed to work in the countries they have traveled to for their visa interviews. The lottery winners we spoke to reported, eight to ten people are living in a one bedroom apartment and living off of one meal a day. They mentioned many don’t even have the means to get back home. Where is the justice for these people who sold everything for this dream and opportunity to come to the US, then be wrongfully denied? This indeed is a humanitarian crisis and it will continue to get worse if there is no intervention.

The system has failed them and we should not fail them either. We must stand with them and support them through this ordeal. To aid these lottery winners, a Launchgood campaign Yemenis Affected By Trump’s Muslim Ban was created to help these individuals eat a meal and pay their rent and if all else fails, an airline ticket to fly back home. Anything donated will help these individuals get through another day.