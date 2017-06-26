Muslim Ban's Legality Far From Resolved by Supreme Court's Injunction Ruling

This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion on the Trump Administration’s first executive effort—the so-called Travel, or Muslim Ban as the administration first described it. In Donald Trump v. International Refugee Assistance Project, 582 U.S. ___ (2017) (https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/16pdf/16-1436_l6hc.pdf), the Court lifted portions of the injunction issued by lower federal courts against the implementation of the Ban. Almost immediately, media pundits and the White House alike proclaimed a great victory for the Trump administration. Indeed, liberals tended to be shocked that the Ban was upheld, and conservatives were celebrating for the very same reason. Both groups, however, were wrong. In fact, virtually all discussing this decision are overstating its significance.

Today’s opinion was not a decision on the merits, or on the ultimate legality of the Ban. While certainly having a significant impact on a large number of individuals who previously had every right to enter the country, the Court has yet to decide whether Trump’s Ban is in fact legal. All the Court did today was to issue a procedural decision that granted “the [federal] [g]overnment’s applications to stay the injunctions, to the extent the injunctions prevent enforcement of [the Ban] with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.” The Supreme Court, however, “upheld injunctions entered by the lower courts in place with respect to [other] respondents” addressed in the lower court decisions. Without hopefully using too much legal jargon or procedural specificity here, the Supreme Court held certain plaintiffs, those with bona fide ties to the U.S., established irreparable harm which was required for the issuance of the injunctions to halt the Ban, but other individuals with what the Court described as having no “bona fide relationship” to the United States would be subject to the Ban now in place.

Certainly, those like myself that believe the Ban is both illegal under the pertinent Immigration and Nationality Act provisions, and is unconstitutional under the Establishment Clause, the Equal Protection Clause, and the Due Process Clause, would have much preferred a decision on the ultimate legality of the Ban. However, the Court left that decision to be made during their October session. The final decision on the merits will likely turn on the Executive’s significant constitutional powers over national security and foreign affairs under what is known as the Plenary Powers doctrine versus a longstanding doctrine providing the Supreme Court should avoid ruling on constitutional issues, and resolve the cases before it on the statutory grounds, also known as the doctrine of Constitutional Avoidance. Specifically in the matter of the Ban, there is a statutory provision that should resolve the debate— the Ban would be a direct violation of Immigration and Nationality Act §202(a)(1), which prohibits immigration legislation regarding entry to the United States that grants a person preference based on race, sex, nationality, place of birth, or place of residence. Even if the high court somehow refuses to look to the text of the relevant statute, there are also several constitutional grounds to reject the Ban. As the Ninth Circuit Court in this matter held, the Ban, especially given Trump’s repeatedly stated intent, is against a religious group and such an act is in violation of the Constitution’s Establishment Clause, which prohibits such religious discrimination. Moreover, the Ban raises serious questions concerning the Equal Protection Clause, the requirement that all should be treated equally by the government, and the Due Process Clause, the requirement that all be given the same and fair process.