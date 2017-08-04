Muslim Family Says McDonald’s Employees Stuffed Bacon In Their Sandwiches

An advocacy group is crying foul after pieces of bacon were apparently discovered in a Muslim family’s order of McDonald’s McChicken sandwiches.

The Alabama chapter of the national Council on American-Islamic Relations is claiming that the bacon was intentionally inserted into the family’s food at a restaurant in Decatur, Alabama, on Monday.

CAIR-Alabama’s executive director, Khaula Hadeed, is calling on McDonald’s to investigate further and fire any employees found responsible.

“Based on the evidence in this incident, as well as the unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim bigotry nationwide, we believe this was an intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry,” Hadeed said in a statement. “McDonald’s should investigate this incident, identify and terminate the employees responsible, and take proactive steps to satisfy this American family’s concerns, starting with an apology.”

The family involved was visiting the area from New York, according to Alabama.com. They ordered 14 McChicken sandwiches from a McDonald’s on Point Mallard Parkway. As they were eating, they started noticing a strange, “smoky” taste that was unfamiliar to them. The family opened their sandwiches to find pork inside all 14 meals, Hadeed said.

CAIR uploaded a video of the sandwiches to its YouTube channel. It appears to be shot by a member of the Muslim family using Snapchat.

One adult in the family apparently vomited twice after eating the bacon. Hadeed said the family is “disturbed” by the incident.

“It doesn’t sound like a mistake, especially on 14 sandwiches,” she told Alabama.com.

“The bacon was either on top of the chicken or hidden underneath within the sandwich so [the consumer] couldn’t tell if it was there or not. That’s why we think this was intentional,” Hadeed told the Decatur Daily.

HuffPost reached out to McDonald’s corporate office for comment. It passed along a statement from the representative of the local Decatur restaurant.

“We want to assure our customers that this was not an intentional act by our employees,” the statement read. “We value every customer and strive to ensure all orders are accurately prepared and served. We are looking into the matter to understand what happened.”