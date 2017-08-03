Must-Have Landscaping Tools, According to Roger Cook of This Old House

Know what to look for at the hardware store after taking Roger’s recommendations

Tools of Their Trades

Sure, they're masters of their respective crafts, but there's one thing that the TOH TV crew has in common with all DIYers: They rely on a handful of well-made tools for nearly all the projects they tackle. We asked each of them to spill the beans on the five tools they can't live without and the must-have features that make them useful. Whether you're starting a tool collection from scratch or just replacing a few items, their time-tested tips will guide you to all the right choices.

Roger Cook, Landscape Contractor

photo by Anthony Tieuli

Roger relies primarily on top-notch hand tools.

His go-to landscaping shovel has a spade head and a flexible fiberglass handle. "Wood handles can snap when you're prying up rocks and stumps," he explains.

A must-have for flower beds is a dual-action grub hoe and pick (also known as a mattock). "A grub hoe has a heavier steel blade than a garden hoe, which helps break up hardened s"" he says. The pick is useful for starting holes for plantings.

While he usually prefers fiberglass handles, Roger finds a wood-handled level-head steel rake more comfortable for spreading soil and mulch.

For weeding, pick up a combination hand cultivator and mini grub hoe, with a head and neck forged from a single piece of metal. The hoe helps banish stubborn roots.

Last, don't forget a rugged plastic wheelbarrow. "It's lighter than steel, won't rust, and will save your back," he says.