Must-See New Off-Broadway Play "Temple of the Souls" July 19-23 in NYC

Do you want peace between all peoples? Do you believe that “love conquers all”? Then you must see an amazing new play with selected performances off-Broadway in New York City, July 19-23, 2017.

This must-see musical “Temple of the Souls” is set at the time when the Spanish conquered the native Taínos of Puerto Rico in the 1500s, as the backdrop of a star-crossed love story reminiscent of "Romeo and Juliet" and "West Side Story."

The play will move you to your soul! Limited performances are in the New York Musical Festival, July 19-23. See: www.nymf.org/festival/2017-events/temple-souls/ or call (212) 352-3101.

In the play, the lovers, Guario, a young Taíno runaway, and Amada, the daughter of a Spanish Conquistador, meet by chance during a raucous Fiesta, but their union is thwarted by the intolerant world around them. The star-crossed lovers escape to the Temple of the Souls, to blend their two worlds with their forbidden love stronger than death.

The play is timely, given the present administration’s stance on immigration, and cultural clashes leading to tragedy that have repeated in history, whether it is the siege of Masada, the Holocaust, the Puerto Rican Taínos, or today’s crisis in Syria and the Middle East. "Temple of the Souls" highlights the urgency to decrease prejudice and increase acceptance for peace.

Interestingly, the “Temple of the Souls” production is a “family and friends affair,” as it was originally written by noted Puerto Rico poet, actress and performer Anita Velez-Mitchell (who recently died at 99 years of age), and developed to its present-day form by her granddaughter, Lorca Peress, noted Director and founder of Multistages, with her other granddaughter, Anika Paris, a noted composer with many Hollywood credits.

Further, the play is produced by Anita’s daughter, famous television investigative reporter Jane Velez-Mitchell, and Executive Produced by family friend and Jane’s BFF from their days starting in the 1980s as reporters together at WCBS-TV News, Dr. Judy Kuriansky, who is a well-known clinical psychologist who knows about the love theme in the play from being the “love expert” hosting radio advice shows for years, and who knows about the culture issues in the play from producing many events at the United Nations including “World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development” and books she’s authored including “Beyond Bullets and Bombs: Grassroots Peacebuilding between Palestinians and Israelis.”

TIMES: Performances are July 19-23.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 8:00 pm

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 5:00 pm

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm

Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 9:00 pm

Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 5:00 pm

PLACE: the Acorn Theatre at theatre row, 10 West 42nd Street, New York, N.Y. 10036

