Must See TV #CLAWSTNT Binge Season 1!

"Claws" is the best series TNT has premiered since "Cold Justice" in 2013. Back in the day TNT used the tag line "We Know Drama" it was especially true when they had "The Closer" and "Rizzoli & Isles."

For the past few years the network has limped along in an identity crisis with the exception of "Animal Kingdom" (Ellen Barkin and Jake Wreary's Emmy® omissions this year Actress Drama Series and Supporting Actor Drama Series are sinful).

TNT whether they like it or not is a network that creates series with strong female leads that attract viewers. When they step outside that arena the results are mixed and programming isn't as strong. Men have leads in series on every major platform and TNT should remember viewers love series with casts of women.

"Claws" is everything "OITNB" wishes it was and could be.

"Claws" is dark comedy that uses dramatic elements to create comedy in the most dire of situations and circumstances. The writers and producers are skillful at taking full advantage of the cast’s strengths and using comedy is way that rarely happens on television.

"Claws" cleverly explores the lives of five manicurists who "accidentally” or maybe “on purpose" become involved with organized crime in Florida (I don't like giving away major plot points or details in my reviews. The hope with any review is that it encourages readers to watch the series).

As Desna Simms the heart and soul of "Claws" Emmy® Winner Niecy Nash ("Clean House”, "Getting On) is an absolute revelation, she delivers a performance that should be celebrated. She better win the Emmy in 2018 Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Two (2) time Emmy® winner Karrueche Tran ("The Bay, The Series", #Bayhem) is the breakout here, her performance as Virginia Loc is completely uninhibited and gives us an actress who isn't afraid to go deep and bring empathy to a character who isn't necessarily very lovable but develops a heart of gold and is somehow completely captivating. While her performance might be too raw for more traditional Emmy® voters next year, it should not be overlooked for Supporting Actress in Comedy Series.

The brilliant chemistry between Niecy Nash and Karrueche Tran gives season one (1) some of the best scenes.

Emmy® winner Carrie Preston has become an audience favorite over the last decade with her work on "True Blood", "The Good Wife", and The Good Fight", on "Claws" she is once again Emmy® worthy as Polly, who is fiercely loyal to Desna even with Polly battling to overcome some seriously bad choices.

Rounding out the main cast are Judy Reyes ("Scrubs", "Devious Maids") as Ann and Jenn Lyon ("Justified", "Saint George") as Jennifer both deliver solid performances.