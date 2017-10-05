Muster Across America Tour 2017 Showcasing Austin TX

Bunker Labs Austin is led by two of the founding members of Bunker Labs; Jonathan Wojtewicz and his wife Sabrina Wojtewicz. Jonathan’s professor at Harvard Business School had challenged him to find his next mission after having sold a very successful company. Jonathan, Executive Director of Bunker Labs Austin, stated his next mission was to “do something impactful in the veteran community”. He had been doing one off support with various veterans and military spouses to establish companies from knowledge he had gained in his various entrepreneurial experiences. His wife Sabrina, Director of Bunker Labs Austin, was doing similar work helping military spouses. They joined forces with Joseph Kopser in September of 2014 to mentor entrepreneurs in a space that Joseph was working out of. Joseph was connected with Todd Connor who had similar ideas and aspirations so they had discussions about how to support the community but didn’t join forces right away. Jonathan and Sabrina moved forward with establishing The Bunker at Austin with a formal announcement at the University of Texas in December 2015. The goal was to provide resources to men and women in transition, who want to start a company or who want to go work for an innovative company, as well as existing military, military spouses, Guard and Reserve who own businesses. The Bunker Labs model is much engrained in the local communities and find their success is a direct correlation and testimony to the level of support they receive.

The Bunker at Austin started with twelve companies by aggregating resources around Austin. In the meantime Todd Connor was working away on his venture in parallel with 19 companies. Jonathan stated they learned a lot of lessons from launching The Bunker at Austin:

How to add more impact

How to help men and women transition

How to help those who had existing businesses to grow more

How to expand into other cities that had a similar interest

Jonathan and Sabrina had no intentions of going national but the ground swell of interest was too hard to ignore. They joined forces with Todd Connor and rebranded as one organization called Bunker Labs. From there the organization bloomed, ten cities were interested in helping expand the organization. Sabrina said they are all interested to “help launch and grow companies to build the next greatest generation and the next best economy.” The Austin location has a founding partnership with USAA and University of Texas MSTC program, as well an emerging partnership with Dell.

Jonathan and Sabrina found a glaring disparity to the post World War II statistics where 49% of veterans went on to own or operate companies but after post 9/11 the percentage has dropped to 4.5%. Their intent is to bridge the gap that exists. In the state of TX there are on average 20,000 a year leaving active duty. Jonathan and Sabrina both believe “Military spouses make some of the best entrepreneurs.” They have experience from moving and dealing with uncertainty that positions them well for the entrepreneurial road.

Bunker labs is not a Veteran Service Organization, they are an entrepreneurship and innovation support organization who does support veterans, existing military, military spouses, Guard and Reserve. As a result of that model they are very intentional to wrap the community around what they are doing; more than half of the highly successful entrepreneurs, advocates, and partners that step up to help are not veterans, existing military, military spouses, Guard and Reserve. With that said there are many well-known successful veteran owned businesses that have stepped up and are making amazing contributions to the future of Bunker Labs and the services they can provide.

JP Morgan Chase signed on to help Bunker Labs to grow and expand. Bunker Labs started an annual event in 2016 called the Bunker Builds America Tour 2016 which was a huge success. In 2017 they are doing something similar called Muster Across America Tour 2017, presented by JP Morgan Chase with other national and local sponsors as well. The Austin location will hold its event on October 10th, https://bunkerlabs.org/event/muster-in-austin/, they have been working with twelve companies in their EPIC Entrepreneurial program and five CEO’s in their CEOcircle program, which will all be showcased in their Market Place at the event. The entrepreneurs will also be part of panels throughout the day to share their experiences.

Bunker Labs Austin is also supporting a Military Spouses event the same week on October 12th and 13th that is being put on by In Gear Career, part of Hiring Our Heroes. They have been asked to lead the entrepreneur track.

