My 5 Standout Memories of Hiking Across England

What are some unique aspects of hiking in England? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Danielle Kain, Hiked the Coast to Coast ‘17, on Quora:

Unpredictable weather. There was always a chance of rain but seldom a guarantee. A beautifully sunny day could turn into a down pour in a matter of minutes. Make sure to alwayshave your rain gear with you.

It’s light all the time! We were there in late July so the time of year certainly had an affect, but we got used used to going to sleep when it was still light out pretty quickly. We must have had 18–20 hours of sunlight. This also took pressure off of the hike itself. Even if we left at 9, on the later side for us on our trip, we still had at least 12 hours of sunlight to complete our daily stretch (9 to 24 miles depending on the day).

Sheep. Cows. Everywhere. This is a bit biased towards countryside hikes, but most hikes in England are in the countryside. One of the unique aspects of the Coast to Coast hike is that you walk through a lot of privately owned farms. I can safely say that by the end of the hike my shoes had seen the waste of hundreds if not thousands of animals. I still haven’t overcome my fear of crossing a field with bulls glaring at me. I’m working on it.

Tea, scones, and pubs are never far off. Although we were often hiking through sparsely populated areas every village (and town but we were seldom in those) had a local pub. Almost every town had a local tea shop as well. We even found some tea in some unexpected places, but that’s a story for another post.

Hiking in England is often called simply “walking” or “hill walking.” I still prefer to use the term hiking — those were not mere “hills” to me!

A snapshot of my lovely welcoming committee.