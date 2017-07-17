My Advice to Ambitious College Students

To be twenty and in love with the idea of the future is a fragile existence. Not knowing where I’ll be or what I’ll be doing in five years is half frightening, half liberating; but I’ve discovered that the unknown is an excellent place to dream. Admittedly, it’s intimidating to be a junior in college – to be two short years away from graduation and from (hopefully) interviewing in a swanky office somewhere in New York and declaring myself a writer. And that’s how I’ve always thought about it: I’d go to college, work a few internships, and pray that I land something sweet after graduation when I’m “ready.” It wasn’t until this summer that I learned that this timeline is complete bullshit.

I’ve always thought of myself as a perpetual writer-in-training, referring to myself as a “student pursuing a career in journalism,” like writing is some foreign language in which I’m barely proficient, like a University of Michigan diploma will somehow magically validate my words. But this summer, I learned that the best way to really feel like a writer is to treat myself like a writer – to submit pieces to seemingly unreachable publications, to publish thoughts that I had previously deemed not important enough, to have the courage to exercise confidence in myself and my talent, to admit to myself that I’m talented. I learned that I don’t have to wait until after graduation to chase my dream, that my voice and my thoughts are just as valuable at twenty as they will be at twenty-five or thirty or fifty – I learned that I’m not any less of a force of nature simply because I lack experience.

Pixabay New York City

And who’s to say that inexperience is a weakness? Allow your youth to be a source of creativity, not of hesitation. Shoot your dream company an email, put an idea into motion, do your research, ask as many questions as you can, make mistakes while no one’s watching. You are the future of your field and everyone loves a young visionary. Don’t “trust the process,” or go through the motions; pave your own damn road to success and start today. The danger of waiting for success to find you is that there’s no guarantee it will; just because I write something ingenious doesn’t mean anyone will read it or care. It’s up to me to make people care.