My America Through the Library: A Meditation on Identity and Learning

Today marks two years of “working in the real world,” as most people would say. As I continue to live a full life and challenge myself, the six tips I shared last year remain equally relevant today as they did a year ago.

At the beginning of July 2017, I thought that I would be bursting with advice from another 365 days. Instead, an event encouraged me to write about my upbringing and how it relates to my life’s trajectory both in and outside of a workplace setting. Maybe this piece will inspire you to think about how your personal experiences influence the choices and tradeoffs you make – choices which alter both who you are today and what you do in the future.

Strolling on the beach with my grandma and brothers.

As I made my way to my local library, an empty school bus wove its way around construction sites, orange cones, and new bike lanes – signs that this was not the same neighborhood in which I grew up. Seeing the school bus and library together reminded me of my elementary school education. Growing up, I took the school bus, and the library was an invaluable resource for my development. It was also a heavily used community resource: it overflowed with neighbors attending English as a Second Language programming and after-school tutoring. Because of the heavy foot traffic, I developed the habit of reserving books online and reading them elsewhere as I turned older. However, this particular visit was uncannily peaceful, so I plopped myself on a chair by the Young Adults’ section.

I indulged in Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates: a book I have been meaning to read for the past several months because of its relevance to today’s race relations in America. I continue to reconcile the Seattle I knew as a child to the Seattle to which I returned as an adult. I sat there thinking about Coates’ words, “The entire narrative of this country argues against the truth of who you are” (99). I thought about the impact of my experiences and my use of respectability politics so that I could survive and thrive in a society that fetishizes and disenfranchises the Other – in other words, a society that was never really created for me to succeed. Growing up, mainstream media never encouraged me to unpack my identity nor vocalize my experiences. It was not until the events highlighted in the media these past few years and my rekindling of childhood relationships in Seattle, that I have tried to understand my intersectionalities and what it means to be me.

Coates’ meditation on race, class, and privilege struck a chord with me. To echo the eloquence of others who have written about their experiences, I am no stranger to the “–isms” that plaster my Facebook and Instagram feeds. I have been told that I have taken the jobs and opportunities of others who are more deserving. I have been spoken to with condescension. I have been told that my aspirations do not align with those of people who “look like me.” The people with whom I am closest tell me that I think a lot and am overly introspective. I cannot help it when I want to understand why we rarely critique apathy and naiveté in mainstream media. When I ask myself, “Why is it difficult for many White people to want to hear other perspectives and to do something about blatant injustices?” I immediately think, “Why would people want to disrupt systems that work in their favor?” I do not expect to find answers to nor discourse on these questions on the five o’clock news.

In my pursuit for these answers, I witness the polarization of my society and the magnitude of stereotypes and oppression reflected in American popular culture, systems, and media. I think about Seattle and the exaggerated views of how collectively progressive the city is, considering Charleena Lyles’ and Tommy Le’s deaths and the disparate communities in which I navigate.

I found myself peeking my head above my book whenever footsteps inched towards me at the library. Seeing and overhearing the patrons interact in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Amharic brought back memories of my childhood. This reminded me of the library’s impact on the learning and development of low-income children of color. The library created another dimension to my childhood and gave me what I did not have at home: quiet, books, tables, the Internet, 20 pages of free printing a day, and most importantly, a place for my intellectual inquiry.

Sitting on a stool at a desk in the first grade.

Through the library, I learned how to inform myself. I fell in love with books and Google. As a child, knowing how to find and use information to interrogate the status quo was liberating and powerful. However, the desire to know more about the world did get extreme. My siblings and I, armed with our newfound power and knowledge, convinced our parents to buy another phone-line so we could access the Internet outside of the 90 minutes we had each day at the library. My father feared that I was pre-exposing myself to back pain because I frequently returned home with a backpack full of books. The librarians knew to call my parents 15 minutes prior to closing because I would lose track of time. Engaging in the world was foreign to my parents who grew up under censorship, yet it mobilized us, as evidenced by the positive impact of education on my brothers’ and my trajectories.

The library taught me to own how I show up every day – that using my intersectionalities as a source of power to connect with my world is what I must do to live.

The library also served as the backdrop to my American childhood. There, I experienced American food: Domino’s Pizza, Oreos, and Mountain Dew; Western culture; and the closest thing to daycare. It was where I was praised for reading out loud in English and was acknowledged with a sticker or a certificate. I knew I could expect a “good job!” from a librarian. I felt that the calm of the library protected me from the prejudices my family faced outside of those walls. Somehow, I felt more “American” in my pursuit of knowledge and individualism there.

Because of the library, I know what it means to be free and to not be under the dogmas of others. I was lucky to know of such ideas at a young age because my life and my outlook have been built on the foundation of exploration and learning. The library taught me to own how I show up every day – that using my intersectionalities as a source of power to connect with my world is what I must do to live. It is not a rejection of where I come from or a signal that I am any less American or Chinese. Breathing into my identity is the only way I can be my truest self in a society rooted in segregation. Most White people I talk to do not understand that I actively gauge when I can practice the freedom of expression and intellectual inquiry and when I must acknowledge the discomfort of injustice that embodies American society.

The library’s announcement, “The library will be closing in fifteen minutes.” snapped me out of this reflection. I slowly packed my bag, soaking in whatever nostalgia I had yet to internalize. After all, this was the first time I sat in this library to read in more than a decade. As I left, I walked past the children’s section and saw a little girl balancing a stack of books between her chin and hands. She asked her grandfather in Toisanese, the language I grew up speaking, if she could stay 15 more minutes. My chest tightened and my eyes watered. At that moment, I thought about the library’s influence on my life and what the library means to her. Would the young girl end up thinking too much and about how she shows up in this world? Could the library liberate her, all the while exposing her to the inequity in her country that argues against the truth of who she is… just as it did for me?

Standing in front of a planted American flag.

