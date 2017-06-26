My Big WIN From This Past Weekend

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and I’m walking on air after this past weekend! Saturday afternoon into the evening, my girlfriend and I attended an engagement party, and yesterday I played not one, not two, but FOUR softball games in a row!! :-)

I love softball, and in fact, have two more games tonight… Like for you, I’m sure working out isn’t fun and isn’t easy to fit into your busy schedule. One of the ways I stay active is by playing sports — Mainly softball… While certain positions are certainly more physically demanding than others, I play left field in slow pitch softball leagues, so if you know anything about baseball or softball, then you know I get quite a bit of running in between playing the field and running the bases…

Anyhow, Saturday afternoon I had a HUGE win! For the past four years, I’ve run my own Permanent Weight Loss service, and thus, I don’t have to dress up for work. My work clothes consist of either sweat pants or athletic shorts depending on the season, a T-Shirt, and a pair of sneakers. But, like I mentioned, I had to attend an engagement party on Saturday, and didn’t have anything to wear…

My girlfriend recommended I go to a Macy’s near where I live to pick up a pair of khaki shorts and a nice button down shirt. While my shirt size hasn’t changed in a few years (though I may, soon, be trying on Mediums instead of Larges), I’d noticed that my jeans had been getting quite baggy on me in recent months, to the point that a belt notched all the way STILL couldn’t keep them over my butt!

So, in order to avoid looking like a teenager in the late 90s and early 2000s, I decided to try out a few things…

Fortunately, right when I walked in, there was the Men’s section, and khaki shorts were among the first things I saw. I grabbed three pairs: A 32, a 34, and a 36 size waist.

Before trying on the 36, I tried the 32. They fit, but were a little tight up-top. One of the unfortunate genetic traits of my dad’s side of the family are wide child-bearing hips (whether you’re a male or a female) and a big butt. Being that this is where the shorts were tight, I moved on to the 34.

Sure enough, the 34 fit PERFECTLY! I don’t even remember the last time I could fit into one of these (I think it was pre-high school!)!! At my heaviest weight of 285 lbs, I had to wear a size 42 pant, and even those were getting snug before I started my 100 lb weight loss journey :-(

Of course, I didn’t bother trying on the size 36, as the 34 was PERFECT! I wore them to the engagement party, and we had a good time…

Moral of the Story: I’ve continued my healthy lifestyle long AFTER I lost my 100 lbs. While I’m not actively trying to do anything to improve my physique at this time, my main focus is to stay fit and to avoid the unnecessary fates of diabetes and heart disease many of my older relatives have had or are currently experiencing.

Despite being in a phase of ‘maintenance,’ I’m still seeing results YEARS after reaching my 100 lb weight loss goal! This can be you, too, if you’re willing to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Not only will you lose weight and lose inches, all while gaining confidence, energy, and better overall fitness, but you’ll also continue to see results long AFTER you’ve reached your short-term weight loss goals.

Hope you found this motivational! Talk to you tomorrow :-)

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. Like I’ve been saying for a few days now, I have this INSANE urge to provide value to you, so I wanted to do something impromptu but fun…

This Wednesday, 6/28 at 8 PM EST, I’m going to be hosting a FREE webinar on Permanent Weight Loss. No sales pitch, no BS… Instead, it’s going to be an intimate conversation where I’ll be answering YOUR’S and the other attendees’ questions on health, fitness, nutrition and weight loss.

All you have to do to register is go to www.weightlossbypete.com/privatewebinar, and enter your name and email address! This will secure your spot, and will get you a FREE gift in the process :-)