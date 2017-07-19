My Eisenhower Journey: Save the Planet, it is the Only One With Beer

By Katharina Kurz

I co-founded the Berlin craft brewing company BRLO in 2014, where responsible business practices have been part of our DNA from the beginning. We support local suppliers, give back to the community by donating to local NGOs, and are among the few German breweries using organic malt for our beers. Further, we’ll be hosting what we believe to be the world’s first craft beer hackathon to advance sustainability initiatives this fall (more on that later). However, the global brewing industry’s environmental impact can be sobering, so I was very excited by the opportunity to look at how the U.S. craft beer and food industry is advancing sustainability during my spring 2017 Eisenhower Fellowship.

Katharina Kurz, co-founder and managing director of BRLO brewery in Berlin.

Brewers are among the world’s largest industrial users of water, having produced over 1.93 billion hectoliters of beer globally in 2015. As changing weather patterns begin to undermine the availability and quality of the hops, malt, and water upon which our industry depends, more brewers are realizing that tracking and reducing their environmental impact is a matter of both corporate responsibility and long-term survival.

I was heartened to learn that more than 65 American brewers have signed the Ceres’ Climate Declaration since 2013, thereby committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase renewable energy use, produce lighter weight product packaging, and improve reporting on sustainability performance.

The Brewers’ Association defines a sustainable brewer as “one who is constantly trying to improve.” I saw many great examples of businesses increasing process efficiency by saving and reusing gas, electricity, and water, or by ensuring that byproducts are efficiently disposed of or upcycled. Spent grains are usually given to farmers, and more and more breweries are also capturing and reusing their spent yeast. I was especially impressed by New York City’s RISE, which upcycles industry waste and by-products, and Mainstem Malt in Washington state, which specializes in value-added farming. These and other sustainable investments in the production process yield direct payoffs by reducing costs while saving natural resources.

Phil Neumann of Mainstem Malt, Eisenhower Fellow Bill Warren, and Katharina Kurz in a field near Walla Walla, Washington.

Sustainability metrics for production are widely established in the brewing industry; however, a more comprehensive set of metrics across the entire value chain would further establish sustainable practices and ideas. By establishing quantitative metrics and qualitative targets that can be routinely measured and calibrated, companies and employees can celebrate achievements and hold themselves accountable for tangible outcomes. Breweries leading the way include Sierra Nevada, Victory, Odell, and Brooklyn Brewery, where committees establish and track sustainability efforts within their companies.

I was especially surprised to find that the bigger driver of sustainability initiatives is the companies themselves, rather than consumer demand. Walmart is asking for a tremendous reduction of their suppliers’ CO2 footprint, and Heineken is promoting the adoption of more sustainable practices among farmers who produce hops and malt. This undertaking, especially by large corporations, may be perceived as “greenwashing,” however the end result is the same: a more conscious use of natural resources.

Trailblazing brewers prioritize not only the environment but also their role as exemplary employers and community citizens. The owners of New Belgium Brewing capitalized on growth by selling their company to employees rather than an industrial brewing company, thus bolstering both their brand and their bottom line. Samuel Adams, the largest craft beer company in the U.S., runs a microloan program to help young brewers and new start-ups, thereby supporting the craft beer ethos and staying connected to new generations of brewers. Stone Brewing has established “True Craft,” a fund that buys a minority stake in other breweries, thus offering a financing alternative to being acquired by a large beer company.

In my opinion, the craft beer industry has a unique ethos of cooperation and collaboration that could push it to the forefront of the sustainability movement. In the U.S., as in Germany, many brewers share materials and knowledge, help each other solve brewing dilemmas, and brew beer together that is jointly marketed. This “together, we are stronger” approach acknowledges that only by working together can the diversity, variety, and ideas behind craft beer reach a broader audience and customer base.

While Germany has a centuries-old tradition of brewing beer, our craft beer industry is still in its infancy. I plan to harness this startup energy in September 2017, when BRLO has invited talented developers and UX designers to team up and take on the challenge of creating a prototype platform for craft breweries and (eventually) food businesses to exchange best practices across the entire value chain, with a focus on sustainability. Sharing ideas on everything from raw materials, brewing processes, and packaging to community and stakeholder engagement has the very real potential to improve sustainability practices across the industry.

There is a growing global commitment to action in response to climate change, as signified by the Paris Agreement. In this new environment, craft brewers are in a unique position to respond to future changes, increase their business resilience, and ensure that beer lovers everywhere stay (ahem) hoppy.