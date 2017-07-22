My Ex Was Killed By The Woman He Left Me For

I know sometimes when an ex does you wrong, you hope bad karma serves them justice. You never stop to think about how you would actually feel if bad karma did happen to find your ex.

I never imagined my ex would be shot and killed and I especially never imagined that the woman he cheated on me with and left me for, would have something to do with it.

“He should have stayed with you,” is what most of his friends and family said and still say to this day, although it’s been over a year.

Friday, March 11, 2016

“He’s DEAD! What the fuck?!”

It was almost my 30th birthday. I had made plans to go to Los Angeles, CA with my new boyfriend the following weekend and decided I would have a “girls night in” with my little sister and close friends to celebrate me turning thirty in six days. I am usually at work on Friday nights but had decided to take off early just to have my girls night in since everyone would not be available on the following Saturday.

In the middle of the get-together, my best friend, who is actually married to my ex’s best friend, pulled me to the side to tell me that her husband had called her telling her that Steve, my ex, had been shot. It didn’t seem like a big deal at the time when she told me because we didn’t expect him to actually be dead. Her husband had made it seem to her that it wasn’t anything to be that alarmed about. She left early to go back home and tend to their children so that her husband could go and see what had really happened to his best friend. My friends and I stayed behind and continued partying on.

A few hours later, I stopped talking and laughing with my friends for a moment to check the the text from my best friend. I looked down and read these exact words, “It’s true. Steve is dead…”

actual screenshot of original text message from my best friend

I remember suddenly being caught in a daze as my mouth dropped open. I can remember bursting into tears, alarming all of my friends at the party. They asked me what was wrong and all I can remember is just crying that, “He’s dead! What the fuck!” In the middle of all that however, I still felt the need to explain myself to them that I wasn’t crying because I still wanted him. They immediately hushed me and just consoled me as I rocked back and forth.

I never imagined that would be my reaction to an ex dying; Especially one that treated me so badly by cheating on me and leaving me.

Later, I learned that it was a fight that had broke out between my ex and the woman he had left me for, outside the apartment that they shared together. She had brought along two other women she knew, supposedly for back-up, to do what exactly, I am not sure; I was not there.

(Read the original new’s story here.)

Aftershock

I just couldn’t believe that this person that I once was so in love with was now gone. The man that I waited 2 whole years for to be released from jail. The man that I drove 5 hours for every other month just to visit in prison. The man that I was there for and wanted better for. The man that I once shared all parts of me with. I had even met his kids. I felt for them immediately after I found out what had happened.

I remember pleading with my ex to just do right and stop playing women. I wanted him to heal from his past and be better. I wanted him to be a good man to a good woman. I wanted him to learn to trust women and to trust true love.

I really wanted to see him be better, not dead. I know I prayed for him more than I prayed for myself. I felt like I was involved with him soulfully because I understood him and why he was the way he was.

I felt for him because I knew that there was a good person in there dying to get out. I would oftentimes bring to his attention the parts of himself that he so desperately tried to hide from the world. He would then get this far-away look in his eyes with tears brimming at the corners. I would stop because I didn’t want to overwhelm him.

He would mask his deep pains by being a womanizer. He loved to keep women wanting him. He loved to have women be jealous over him. When we were together, he would always tell me how all of his baby mothers wanted him back.

He would seemingly, purposely, leave little trails around to show that he was cheating just so I could get jealous and go crazy. He loved seeing me act a pitiful fool over him and I loved letting him. I always found out he was cheating without me even having to snoop. He once left his Facebook page open. I found several girls he was messaging. I had access to his debit card online account, at his permission, and found a motel charge on there. I remember I finally found the girl’s number he was cheating on me with by noticing that every time her number would come up on his caller i.d., he would ignore it. I eventually ended up contacting her and that’s how I found out who she was.

All I wanted was for him to trust that my love was true. He seemed to have had a hard time trusting any woman, period. I had to grow and understand this about him and understand that there was nothing I could do to change him.

I honestly wish for him more now, now that he’s gone because it’s painfully obvious that he will never get to live out his full potential.