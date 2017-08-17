My Father, The President

When I was a child, my father blew up my world. He didn’t do it with a nuclear bomb; his warfare was psychological. The fallout was real.

When I was growing up, my father presided over my life. He governed my days. I didn’t have a say as to what he might decide to do. Although I sometimes tried to cast my vote, my wishes, my words, didn’t matter. At night, he came into my bedroom and abused me. During the day, driving our car en route to our family vacations on the east end of Long Island, he accelerated up and down the steep hills of Montauk Highway as if we were at the beach riding the waves, only it was the road, not the ocean, and, with each tarred drop, my stomach fell, making me feel sick and sad and mad and scared.

To my father, this was a game of power. To me, this was life or death.

“Stop,” I whined.

“Beg me,” he responded, watching my expression in the rear view mirror.

I begged. But begging and pleading didn’t make him stop. At some point my mother, sitting in the front passenger seat, interjected: “You’re scaring her.” My father responded: “I’m just joking.” He kept going. My mother resigned herself, turning her head to look out the side window. My father was in the driver’s seat. He was the president of our family. He didn’t stop his madness until I cried or threw up, since vomit would stain the interior of his prized car.

Every day, when I see and hear of the reckless, narcissistic behavior of our President—a man known as a bully, a man accused of sexual harassment, a man who plays innocent, a man caught on tape spewing his misogynistic and objectifying attitude towards women, a leader who hesitates to condemn acts of white supremacy and Nazism, a man who eggs on a country whose focal desire is to annihilate us with a nuclear bomb—I think of my father, of his undisciplined, sick, unchecked power.

Every day, when I watch the news and hear of our President’s mean-spirited tweets or violence-advocating words towards groups of people or individuals, even those he’s hired, I think of my father’s lack of basic respect and human decency. And every time his impulsive ideas to control or harm others are voiced or implemented without preemptive action by those who have the power to step in and stop him, I think of my mother, her passivity, her lack of action.

When I hear of our nation’s fears that our President is willing to start a nuclear war, threatening North Korea with “one-upping” retorts, I think of the fallout of my father’s decisions: the effects on my life. I think, how dare this man have the ability to, in one single moment, destroy my life and the lives of all around me, and without a care in the world.

I think of how, after my mother had cancer surgery, my father said, “Did the surgeon remove part of your brain when he took off part of your breast?”

I think of people who are too afraid to speak out because they don't want to be the next target.

I think of a society that, by protecting egos, by sitting back and waiting for somebody else to grow a pair, propagates dangerously destructive behavior. I think about those who play deaf and dumb, who try to save face, and who are reluctant to stand up to a schoolyard bully who is beyond out of hand. I think of the choice we all have to be courageous or cowardly, and the consequences.

Now, even decades after living under the reign of my father, I cope with the fallout of his irresponsible, ego-driven, pleasure-seeking behavior. I still suffer from a wide range of effects, including PTSD, depression, anxiety, poor self-image, intermittent suicidality, relationship difficulties, and catastrophic thinking. Often, I think about how these debilitating conditions could’ve been prevented altogether if someone had stepped in and stopped an unhinged man before he wreaked havoc upon my life.