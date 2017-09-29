My Father’s Pajamas

By Carol Smaldino

Well, for one, they were certainly not of silk. And he didn’t wear them out of the house. But he did wear them as his uniform on the High Holidays. And yes, he was Jewish, very much so.

My father had come to America at 5, from Russia, Odessa, which is now part of the Ukraine. He came for what had been always the obvious reasons: pogroms against the Jews, the fear factor. He was Jewish to the bone in terms of his identifications. He never changed his last name, Wilensky, to work as a dentist at a time when many Jews were excluded from various positions—when his own brother changed his name to Wilen so he could be hire-able as a shoe salesman.

He read Jewish theology and military history; he talked a lot about Israel and seemed proud it existed. He spoke Yiddish, and often used it for funny words he would make up. And yet, when it came time for the High Holidays, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, he would reliably appear in our living room in pajamas that he would not shed for the whole day. It didn’t matter whether company came in from the neighborhood to wish a Happy New Year here or there.

This week, with the passing of Hugh Hefner, I’ve been reading a good deal about his obviously famous silk pajamas. I heard him on an NPR interview saying he wore them in part because he realized he could get away with it.

But his pajamas weren’t the striped kind, and they weren’t my father’s brand of attire: they were celebrations and proud statements of individuality.

For me my father’s pajamas were always a problem. I didn’t know what to make of it, and I am not even sure if he answered what I seem to remember as my questions as to why. For one, I was the only girl and I loved religion, particularly the days I mentioned.

It so happens that tonight is the beginning of Yom Kippur, and as I sit in my pajamas—mind you at the beginning of my day before breakfast—I am pondering the meaning of the impact on my life experience.

I loved the days and I loved Sunday school and even liked Hebrew School where the work was harder. I loved the reliability—not in a stuffy boring strict sense—but the knowing that certain foods and songs and rituals and people would be there. And yes, I very much loved the music—often a pull for me whenever it comes to any kind of kindred feeling.

I have thought that my parents’ mixed feelings about religion made it harder for me to continue on my own. And then I was a kind of child of the 60’s and as such I began to find that combinations of exclusivity, of a God that seemed to demand an awful lot of absolute worship, and people around me who seemed both religious and hypocritical, were alienating for me. So I gave it up, perhaps even thinking religion was not all that important.

Everyone by now knows—I think—that being Jewish is always more than being part of a religion. It was all the Jews in the neighborhood, it was the sounds of Yiddish, it was the yearning of the religious music, and more. There was the food and the guilt. Outside of New York, though, it isn’t always so easy to feel at home with being very Jewish, but without any actual religious connection at all.

I guess I am saying that I realize that each year as the holidays come I get the bittersweet nostalgia that never quite helps me feel satisfied. This year, however, feels different.

This year, the fact of the pajamas is leading me into different avenues. I am not longing for my father to wear another suit of clothing. It’s rather a kind of readiness to be on more positive terms with the man under the pajamas—figuratively speaking! He was a man who seemed trapped in something that happened to him long ago before I was even born.

I’m not talking about taking a pen or a computer and rewriting history. I’m talking about getting to a place emotionally where the only thing to be is not trapped. I ask myself the questions: have I wanted to be more Jewish in my practice, for example. The answer is no, but it is also yes.

This year I am drawn to listening to the Kol Nidre, the famous prayer of the Spanish Jews who asked for atonement when they converted under threat of death to Catholicism. It is beautiful and it is part of my history. I think of a sweet New Year, dipping challah and apples in honey for Rosh Hashanah, and actually making challah in Italy with my singularly non-Jewish husband Lino.

Maybe it’s realizing I don’t want to change the facts of my life, my marriage, and my relationships-- my grandchildren. It is too full the way it is. It’s more about accepting that I, perhaps even like my parents, have always felt like something of an immigrant in a society that has often seemed colder than I would like.

This is the funny thing, one of the many. I always find that after going through a solitary passage I awaken to find many others who feel similarly to me. This is about finding a home, being at home inside us, and coming to terms with the different strains inside and between us.

For some of us there is no easy going back, because there was too much turmoil and because we belong in and with something different.

I won’t wear my pajamas all day—not today or tomorrow. I don’t, however feel I have to belong to an ideology that doesn’t fit either. And this feels new, and good.