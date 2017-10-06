My Favorite Nobel Prize Winner

The Nobel Prize, the Award of all awards, announcements in early October shed light on significant work in physics, chemistry, medicine literature, economic studies and medicine. It was founded by Alfred Nobel, who made a fortune for the discovery of dynamite. Thus, the prize is accompanied by a substantial sum of money. The prize has not been bestowed on many women. But there was one woman who won it twice more than 100 years ago: Marie Sklodowska Curie.
The first time, in 1903, she shared the award for physics with her husband, Pierre Curie and Henri Becquerel for the discovery of radioactivity—a term she coined. Her husband gave the “Nobel Lecture” because women were not supposed to speak in public.
The second time, in 1911 she was the sole laureate for her work in chemistry. At that time, she was a widow, (Pierre died in a traffic accident in 1906). She was also having an affair with a married (but separated) French physicist, Paul Langevin. The Nobel committee wanted to disinvite her because of the scandal, which was in the French papers. She responded, “The Prize has been awarded for the discovery of Radium and Polonium. I believe that there is no connection between my scientific work and the facts of private life…I cannot accept the idea in principle that appreciation of the value of scientific work should be influenced by libel and slander concerning private life.” With her head held high, she went to Stockholm with her sister, Bronya, and delivered a dynamite Nobel lecture.
Marie Curie is my personal hero. I wrote a short essay about her in our new Nonfiction Minute collection for children (without a discussion of her affair), 30 People Who Changed the World, called “Science Was a Game.”
