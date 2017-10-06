My Favorite Nobel Prize Winner

The Nobel Prize, the Award of all awards, announcements in early October shed light on significant work in physics, chemistry, medicine literature, economic studies and medicine. It was founded by Alfred Nobel, who made a fortune for the discovery of dynamite. Thus, the prize is accompanied by a substantial sum of money. The prize has not been bestowed on many women. But there was one woman who won it twice more than 100 years ago: Marie Sklodowska Curie.

The second time, in 1911 she was the sole laureate for her work in chemistry. At that time, she was a widow, (Pierre died in a traffic accident in 1906). She was also having an affair with a married (but separated) French physicist, Paul Langevin. The Nobel committee wanted to disinvite her because of the scandal, which was in the French papers. She responded, “The Prize has been awarded for the discovery of Radium and Polonium. I believe that there is no connection between my scientific work and the facts of private life…I cannot accept the idea in principle that appreciation of the value of scientific work should be influenced by libel and slander concerning private life.” With her head held high, she went to Stockholm with her sister, Bronya, and delivered a dynamite Nobel lecture.