It was class election season in my old high school, and we were all in the auditorium, awaiting the campaign speeches from the two candidates for Senior Class President.

First up was Megan—beautiful, popular, super-mean girl Megan, the one with the glossy blond hair and super-loud laugh. She promised us more dances and free study periods. She also said she’d fight for our right to social gatherings within school ground.

Cheers erupted in the auditorium. Megan smiled and flipped her hair like a sassy contestant at a beauty pageant, telling the TV host that she wanted, like, world peace in Guatemala or something?

And then came smart, quiet, ginger-haired Samuel, a boy so inconsequential you might have mistaken him for wallpaper. He had been nicknamed “Carrot Sam” by Megan and her fellow tormentors.

There he stood onstage, awkward as ever, promising to make crucial improvements, one of which included helping the college application process run smoother.

The audience was bored. Some even laughed. “Why is Carrot Sam running for class president? No one’s voting for him. Megan’s got this. She’s so got this!”

Samuel won. By a landslide. But how? Weren’t they into Megan’s hair-flipping and giggling? Didn’t they enjoy every bit of her over the top campaign?

When we were asked why we’d voted for Samuel instead of Megan, we all said essentially the same thing:

“He seemed to take the job more seriously.”

“I liked the way he spoke.”

“He sounded like he knew what he was talking about.”

They voted for him because, unlike Megan, he really wanted the job, and went the extra mile for it.

Many of us thought this would happen during the 2016 election. Whatever you think or feel about Hillary Rodham Clinton, she was clearly the most qualified candidate, and the one who really wanted the job.

I could explain the irony in the story above, but it should be pretty obvious, so I won’t. Instead I’ll focus on Clinton’s book, What Happened, and the quotes that inspire me, and why they inspire me. To me — all political views aside — Hillary Clinton is the epitome of perseverance and hard work.

(Note: This is not a book review, plenty of people have done that already. If you don’t like Hillary Clinton, then it’s highly unlikely you will change your mind — and vice versa — and I’m sure you’ll either agree with me or sneer.)

“For a candidate, a leader, or anyone, really, the question is not ‘Are you flawed?’ It’s ‘What do you do about your flaws?’ Do you learn from your mistakes so you can do and be better in the future? Or do you reject the hard work of self-improvement and instead tear others down so you can assert they’re as bad or worse than you are?”

I like this quote because I went through something similar. I’m a writer of Young Adult fiction. It took years of trial and error to achieve the first and most difficult task: to find a literary agent. For a long time, I wondered if my efforts were fruitless, and whether or not I should simply give up. After years of working at a job I hated, I realized that I’d go the extra mile and give 150% of myself or die trying. Now I have a wonderful literary agent and am hoping that my psychologically suspenseful YA will find a home soon.

It is easy to give up. There’s a lot of anger and bitterness out there, and I wonder how many of them had given up. It’s easy to blame others. So-and-So is preventing you from fulfilling so-on-and-so-forth. The only one that’s standing in your way is you. It’s that simple.

Don’t close yourself up to opportunities, especially out of fear of failure. Let it all happen organically. Just work hard while doing it.

“To be grateful for the hard things too. To be grateful even for our flaws, because in the end, they make us stronger by giving us a chance to reach beyond our grasp.”

This quote resonates so much. Reach for perfection and you’ll be disappointed. Ignore your flaws and you will stunt your emotional growth.

Sometimes I read the announcements on Publisher’s Weekly and have the urge to bite my nails, including my toe nails. Then I remind myself that I am more than halfway there, and have had amazing blessings and breaks. I have to focus on my own journey, which is pretty awesome so far. But, above all, I must maintain a clear head, and be grateful for my current blessings.

“In my experience, the balancing act women in politics have to master is challenging at every level, but it gets worse the higher you rise. If we’re too tough, we’re unlikable. If we’re too soft, we’re not cut out for the big leagues. If we work too hard, we’re neglecting our families. If we put family first, we’re not serious about the work. If we have a career but no children, there’s something wrong with us, and vice versa. If we want to compete for a higher office, we’re too ambitious.”

Clinton is referring to women’s role in politics (as well as other careers). This topic would need a whole blog post of its own, so I will just focus on people’s perceptions and expectations and how they might affect you.

I am working on this particular area in my life. People will throw their negative energy your way, try to shut you up one way or another, especially if you’re a woman. Just let it go in one ear and out the other. It’s hard — boy, is it hard! — but not impossible. Life is too short to let others manipulate and control you. You don’t owe them anything, including your time.