“My Fire” Sets Billboard Chart Ablaze as the New #1 Dance Song in The Country!

Kimberly Davis’ “My Fire,” the first collaboration between Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers and two-time Grammy nominated music producer Tony Moran, nabs the #1 spot on the Billboard Club Play Chart this week. The song jumps over Ed Sheeran’s “Castle On The Hill” and takes the spot previously held by Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” featuring Nicki Minaj.

It is Kimberly’s first single to top the Billboard chart, but her third single to place. “Get Up” reached #12 on the Billboard dance chart in early 2010. “With You” climbed to the #4 spot in the spring of 2014.

Songwriter Mike Greenly had a hand in all of Kimberly Davis’ Billboard tracks, co-writing “Get Up” and “With You” with composer, Jim Papoulis and “My Fire” with Tony Moran and Audrey Martells.

“My Fire” is a song about personal empowerment. It’s meant to remind people that even on their darkest days, there is a fire inside that will light a path to where they’re meant to be. The song merges elements from Club, Disco and Nile Rodgers’ own unique brand of Funk for a next generation fusion of Electronic Music meets Soul.

We spoke with Kimberly Davis the morning she learned her song had taken the #1 position.

Congratulations on #1, Kimberly! Oh my goodness, I can’t believe it!

The first thing I have to ask is how do you feel about all of the comparisons to Whitney Houston and Deborah Cox? I am constantly compared to them! I have to laugh.

Of course it’s meant as a compliment, but do you worry that people may assume you want to follow in their footsteps when the truth is you want to carve your own path as Kimberly Davis? I adore both Whitney and Deborah and have even been lucky enough to sing background for both ladies in the past. I definitely take it as a compliment, who wouldn’t? But I also feel that even though we are similar, I am my own artist.

How did “My Fire” come to be? “My Fire” was conceived by Tony Moran, Mike Greenly and Audrey Martells. I know all three personally so when it came to "who can we get to sing this song?”, they all agreed it had my name on it! I immediately took to the song. It just needed to be touched by Nile Rodgers who is also a big fan and appreciates me as we tour the world together with Chic. And voila, "My Fire" was born!

How has your fire changed through the years as you’ve fought your way through the music business? My fire has not changed at all. All artists should know that if you want to pursue this business, your fire cannot change. It hasn't been easy but my passion for music and business has kept me on top of my game.

Describe a time when it was particularly tough to keep the flame burning. I had an opportunity to replace one of the girls in En Vogue for a world tour. The deal was all set until, the next morning, the World Trade Center fell to the ground (9/11). I was distraught and I realized that it just wasn't meant to be. That has been my mantra ever since: "if it's meant to be, it will happen".

What is like touring the country with CHIC? Is every night a time warp back to the 70s? Nile Rodgers and Chic are the best things since sliced bread. Who knew that singing all his songs as a child would take me to an audition where I could sing them for real and continue singing them for eight years now? It’s totally a disco party every time we hit the stage. Nothing is better than seeing all the people we affect musically. It’s incredibly awesome!

It’s an aggressive schedule! Are you doing it old school on a tour bus? Yes, this tour is on a bus and it can be very hectic! Luckily, our band is family and we keep each other sane. Our drummer, in particular, is comic relief during our delirious moments. Also, all the fun places to eat on the road make us happy. Food calms the savage beasts.

What’s your favorite Chic song to perform? I would have to say, “I Want Your Love”. It has always been my favorite. It was the song I auditioned with. In the new show, we do a slow, soulful version of "Get Lucky" which is becoming one of my faves as well.

Will you be featured on the new Chic album, “It’s About Time”? Absolutely! I am all over the record!

Any plans for a solo album? Yes, a new album is in the works as is finding the perfect follow up to "My Fire". So many fantastic new doors have opened since the song has been making its way to #1 so stay tuned.

Final words? Stay fierce, but always stay humble.

Nile Rodgers and Tony Moran’s “My Fire” featuring Kimberly Davis is being released globally through Mr. Tan Man Music and is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon as well as all other online retail outlets. Its music video is available on YouTube.

